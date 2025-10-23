FB pixel

Mattr integrates verifiable credential tech into FrankieOne's orchestration platform

Partnership prioritizes privacy, data minimization, interoperability, standards
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
New Zealand’s Mattr and Australia’s FrankieOne have announced a partnership to integrate standards-backed verifiable digital credentials into FrankieOne’s identity and compliance orchestration platform, enabling enterprises to issue, request and verify digital identity credentials within a single API.

A release says the integration of Matttr’s digital trust technology will place cryptographic proof directly into identity verification risk decision workflows that enterprises already use, enabling them to accept emerging credentials such as mobile driver’s licences (mDLs) and other forms of privacy-preserving identity verification. Mattr is at the forefront of New Zealand’s digital transformation around mobile credentials, having been selected by New Zealand’s Department of Internal Affairs to supply digital wallet and digital ID technology needed to take public services online.

From account opening to step-up events and high-risk profile changes, the FrankieOne integration makes cryptographic proof a first-class signal in existing KYC, KYB and AML journeys. It minimizes data exposure, supports privacy by design, and aligns with interoperability standards. The result is a layer of verifiable trust that enables more secure onboarding, fraud prevention and compliance across financial services, payments and more.

Luke McIntyre, chief product officer of Mattr, calls it “a clear example of how open standards and interoperability can deliver trust at scale for both enterprises and their customers.”

Kim Wrobel, head of global partnerships for FrankieOne, says that “by embedding digital credential technology directly into our platform, organisations can engage customers with greater confidence – verifying only what’s needed, securely and in seconds, across onboarding, payments, and ongoing account servicing.”

The integration is available for enterprise evaluation and pilot deployments, with expanded rollouts tied to market demand.

