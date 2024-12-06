Authsignal teams with Mattr on terminal to bind palm biometrics with mDLs

New Zealand-based Authsignal has announced the launch of a new palm biometrics terminal, developed in collaboration with Mattr and Qualcomm, to bind ISO-compliant mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) with their owners.

The Palm Biometrics Identity Experience (IdX) Terminal can then be used for identity verification, payments or access control.

Mattr’s mDocs Proximity Verifier SDK is integrated with Authsignal’s IdX Terminal for secure verification of mDLs compliant with ISO 18013-5 through bluetooth. The Terminal includes Authsignal’s authentication orchestration software, which it says supports additional use cases, such as payments, using a last-mile integration model. The Terminal’s software can be white-labeled and can be installed on compatible hardware running Android for easy integration with existing payment, loyalty, and access control systems, according to the announcement.

Initial deployments of the IdX Terminal range from biometric age verification at entertainment venues to corporate access control.

Authsignal Founder Justin Soong says in the company announcement that palm biometrics are versatile, accurate, and more secure and reliable than other modalities, and emphasized the “effortless user experience” of the new terminal.

“Authsignal’s collaboration with MATTR is just the start of our work focused on revolutionizing how people engage with digital credentials in the physical world, while ushering in a new era of interactions defined by confidence and convenience,” says Soong.

He notes that the adoption of digital credentials contributes to the shrinking or elimination of the physical wallet, no problems with lost or stolen driver’s licenses and convenience in the palm of your hand.

An online demo video shows a user scanning a QR code on a mobile device with the terminal, enrolling his palm biometrics, signing up for a payment system and completing a payment, all in less than 30 seconds.

“This collaboration between Authsignal and MATTR represents a significant step forward in bridging the gap between digital and physical identity verification,” said Luke McIntyre, CPO at Mattr.

mDLs are set for wider adoption in Australia with Austroads’ Digital Trust Service, supported by a VICAL built by Mattr, scaling to the national level. Mattr also launched remote identity verification with mDocs based on ISO/IEC 18013-7 in October.

