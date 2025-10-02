FB pixel

Cybernetica to provide interoperability layer for digital government in Côte d’Ivoire

| Chris Burt
Côte d’Ivoire’s national IT development company and Cybernetica have signed a contract for the Estonia-headquartered company to provide a secure data exchange layer for as part of its digital government transformation.

The Société Nationale de Développement Informatique (SNDI) was commissioned to set up the data exchange by the Ministry of Digital Transition and Digitalization (MTND). An implementation project is expected to take 20 months and will be carried out in partnership with Digital Afrique Telecom (DAT).

Côte d’Ivoire intends to complete its digital transformation by 2030 under its National Digital Development Strategy.

Cybernetica is tasked with enabling data interoperability among government institutions, but also between the public and private sector. Its Unified eXchange Platform (UXP) will provide the basis for the exchange of data, documents and services, according to the company announcement.

“We have chosen a robust solution that guarantees our digital sovereignty and will accelerate the digital transformation of our country,” says SNDI Director General Soro Nongolougo.

If successful, the project will also speed up administrative procedures for individuals and make interactions with businesses more efficient.

“While the individual level of digitalisation of services in the country is already quite high, the next step is enabling these systems to work together,” says Cybernetica Head of Data Exchange Technologies Ants Anupold. “With our secure data exchange solution (UXP), organisations can communicate more easily, reducing the administrative burden for civil servants and making services more convenient for it’s citizens. This project will open new doors for digital governance and lay a strong foundation for further interoperability developments. By connecting organisations and systems, the government will be able to provide faster, more reliable services and strengthen engagement between citizens, businesses, and the state.”

Côte d’Ivoire’s fellow West African nation Benin also uses Cybernetica’s UXP for a data exchange layer to make its digital ID interoperable.

 | 

