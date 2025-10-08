OCR Studio expands web-based ID scanning to Arabic identity documents

OCR Studio has developed an identity document scanner that works within a web browser and can reliably read Arabic IDs, the first such capability on the market, according to a company announcement.

The optical character recognition technology can be built into websites and viewed in a range of browsers including Chrome, Safari and Firefox, without transmitting the data from the end-user’s device. The software is built with WebAssembly (Wasm) technology for high performance and secure integration.

Arabic is relatively challenging for computers to read due to its right-to-left symbols and punctuation, but also its cursive nature. The shape of letters changes based on their position in the word, and they tend to be connected, making them more difficult to segment than Latin scripts, OCR Studio says. Symbols can also be very similar in appearance, requiring high precision character recognition to tell apart.

OCR Studio has tailored the solution for government institutions and businesses in fields like finance, healthcare and retail in the MENA region. They can use it to complete fast document recognition, automate processes, and ensure compliance with KYC and AML regulations.

The company will also be at GITEX Global 2025 to reach that target market. The company plans to show off its multi-level ID verification with NFC scanning through smartphones and tablets, as well as the selfie biometrics and facial liveness detection capability it introduced in June and its updated data extraction technology.

The AI and tech startup trade show runs October 13 to 17, 2025 in Dubai.

Article Topics

Arabic ID | digital ID | document reader | identity document | OCR | OCR Studio