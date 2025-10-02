FB pixel

Privacy looks existential for biometric digital identity through the Prism

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics Market Reports  |  Biometrics News
Privacy protection has become a base-line requirement for biometric digital identity technology providers, beyond even the regulations they most comply with, according to the latest research from Acuity Market Research for its Prism Project. A new market report on privacy and compliance makes the argument that “digital identity only works if bad actors can’t hijack the identity elements that belong to the users.”

The 106-page “Biometric Digital Identity Privacy and Compliance Prism Report” traces the development of contemporary concerns about digital privacy, identity and biometrics, from the emergence of Touch ID and headline-making data breaches to the widespread adoption of remote KYC processes with selfies and ID scans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It provides a practical primer on biometric digital identity, an identity element inventory, the “Prism Identity Hierarchy,” a global regulatory map, analysis framework the “Prism Lens” and industry-specific guidance. More than 230 organizations in the digital identity ecosystem are evaluated.

In-depth profiles of biometrics and digital identity are included for providers such as Alcatraz, Keyless and Mitek and supporting organizations like the EAB.

“Privacy and compliance are not optional — they are the foundation of trustworthy digital identity,” says Maxine Most, founder of The Prism Project and Acuity Market Intelligence. “This report equips decision-makers with the frameworks and intelligence they need to protect individuals, future-proof compliance strategies, and foster a culture of trust in the identity economy.”

Acuity’s recent Prism Reports address deepfakes and synthetic identity, financial services, travel and hospitality, and government services. The 2025 Flagship Biometric Digital Identity Prism Report is slated for release in November.

All Prism Reports are offered free for registered users.

