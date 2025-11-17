Brazil’s Serpro surges past revenue targets, expands global digital ID partnerships

Brazil’s Serpro is celebrating its wins as the company exceeds expectations this year, with major agreements signed with the country’s cruise industry and the London Stock Exchange.

Serpro is expanding its business overseas as the state-owned firm nears 400 contracts outside Brazil. “Today, Serpro operates in 48 countries across five continents, and the potential for growth keeps increasing,” Juliana Braz, Serpro’s International Markets Manager, said at Web Summit Lisbon 2025.

Braz revealed that Serpro’s goal was to reach US$3.4 million in revenue in 2025, but by the end of October had already reached $4.8 million. The strong performance is down to strategically targeting opportunities in Africa and Latin America, among the private sector and foreign governments, as they look to deliver better public services.

Braz cited a contract signed with the Angolan government in February, for on-demand consultancy services, with the agreement worth a total value up to $1 million, as an example. In July, Serpro signed a contract with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) to provide CPF Query and CNPJ Query APIs, to bolster digital identity verification. Serpro is also developing a new digital platform for the country’s cruise tourism industry, designed to streamline boarding for passengers and crew members with biometrics.

LSEG, which owns the London Stock Exchange, employs the Brazilian APIs to strengthen its identity verification systems. CPF (Cadastro de Pessoas Físicas) is Brazil’s individual taxpayer identification number — similar to the Social Security Number in the U.S — while the CNPJ (Cadastro Nacional da Pessoa Jurídica) has a similar function for legal entities, serving as the national business registration number.

“As the government entity responsible for over 200 million CPF records and other critical national databases, this partnership significantly enhances the quality and reliability of our identity verification services,” commented Andrea Chirivi Ramirez, Head of Partner Ecosystem for LSEG in Latin America, at the time. “This isn’t just about data access — it’s about building trust at scale in one of the most complex markets in Latin America.”

Serpro’s international portfolio includes around six APIs: Consulta CPF, Consulta CNPJ, Consulta Débito Ativo, Consulta de Certidão Negativa de Débito, Consulta DUE and Consulta de Propriedades Rurais, in addition to the firm’s biometric validation system DataValid.

“The products Serpro offers to both national and international markets add an extra layer of security to companies’ operations,” Juliana said, at the recent 2025 Web Summit Lisbon.

“Any company interested in entering the Brazilian market seeks this type of solution to streamline onboarding, improve efficiency, and enhance security for their users. Fintechs, banks, digital banks, and the online gaming sector all use our APIs.”

Serpro says that its sustainable business model ensures that revenue generated from its services, both within Brazil and internationally, feeds back into the government as cost savings. Income from API consultations helps reduce expenses for public agencies that contract with Serpro, according to the company, as it frees up resources to develop new products and services.

Touts GovID at Africa Tech Festival

Serpro demonstrated GovID, a system for issuing and managing digital identity, alongside other solutions tailored for governments, at its booth in the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Africa Tech Festival 2025, from November 11 to 13, marked its 30th edition as Serpro saw a return on its initiatives. The company’s international business analyst, Daniel Patriota, confirmed eight contracts signed with South African technology and telecom firms, along with over 20 advanced negotiations underway.

“We are presenting solutions for digital identity, electronic driver’s licenses, and consultancy as a service to governments in South Africa, Cape Verde, Morocco, and even Asian countries such as Sri Lanka,” Patriota said. The analyst expects Serpro to further expand commercial relationships between Brazil and Africa.

The company showcased its expertise in secure digital identity solutions, including Brazil’s widely adopted Digital Driver’s License (CNH Digital), which is used by more than 85 million citizens. One notable collaboration is with Forus Digital, a South African company aiming for digital financial inclusion with a services ecosystem of secure, real-time, zero-cost transactions for users.

“This partnership with Serpro is a milestone for us and strengthens South-South cooperation,” says Chris Prinsloo, cofounder and Head of Global Business Development, Forus Digital.

