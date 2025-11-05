DIACC certifies ID verification for legal industry to Canada’s trust framework

There is now a certified option to ensure that client data handling by legal professionals in Canada will respect the highest standards of digital trust and security.

This follows the achievement of the Digital Identification and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC’s) Pan-Canadian Trust Framework (PCTF) certification by title insurance provider FCT’s Client ID Verification.

The certification follows FCT’s adoption of Bluink’s identity verification app ID-Me, which uses selfie biometrics to match users to their ID documents, near the end of 2023.

In an announcement, DIACC said the FCT Client ID verification system was certified against the PCTF’s Verified Person Component at LOA2 (Level of Assurance 2), and is necessary in adding security and trust to the way information within the legal profession is managed.

DIACC President Joni Brennan said the certification is vital in protecting the legal community as it tries to keep pace with the fast-changing technological landscape.

“This achievement shows how trusted digital identity solutions can simplify compliance, strengthen security, and make digital services safer for everyone,” Brennan said.

With the certification, the FCT’s Client ID Verification, a quick, secure, digital solution designed to authenticate client IDs in minutes whether in person or online, will “ensure personal data is managed, stored and secured with the highest standards of protection, so that legal professionals can always move forward with confidence.” It will also be useful in the handling of sensitive information, curb the risk of audit failures and strengthen regulatory compliance.

“FCT’s completion of the DIACC Pan-Canadian Trust Framework (PCTF) certification demonstrates our commitment to delivering best-in-class identity verification and fraud detection products that empower legal professionals to work with confidence. Legal professionals trust FCT to help them navigate an increasingly risky environment,” said DIACC Vice President for data and strategy, Ryan Lambert.

“FCT’s Client ID Verification meets the highest national standards and delivers on our core brand promise of supporting legal professionals with secure digital workflows that drive efficiency and build trust with our clients at every step,” he added.

Described as a tool that facilitates KYC and work flow, the FCT Client ID Verification also reduces manual data entry and ensures smooth identity verification in a manner in which the data subject has complete control over their data.

According to insights from DIACC, there has been a significant increase in client ID verification in the legal sector, with more than 700,000 verification transactions having been completed between October 2023 and October 2024.

The figure shows the growing demand for trusted ID verification services, even in highly regulated domains, as well as potential economic opportunities for Canada estimated at between $500 million and $1 billion across sectors.

Per projections, the legal sector verification market signals huge prospects of economic prosperity if the success of Ontario is replicated in other provinces of the country, says DIACC.

Last year, ATB’s Oliu earned DIACC PCTF certification for the privacy component, becoming the first service provider to do so.

