FB pixel

Ethiopia banks receive biometric kits to expand digital ID enrollment

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  ID for All
Ethiopia banks receive biometric kits to expand digital ID enrollment
 

Some commercial banks in Ethiopia have been handed biometric enrollment kits to support the National ID Program (NIDP) in the expansion of the Fayda digital ID.

The Ethiopian Bankers Association (EBA) recently distributed 2,000 kits to 31 banks in a ceremony which took place at the headquarters of the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, Addis Fortune reports.

A total of 6,000 kits will be distributed, but the remining 4,000 are still being procured, through a tender process that was updated last month. The cost of the biometric kits is put at $17 million, with each portable kit box containing a facial recognition camera, scanners for fingerprints and iris biometrics, a laptop and lighting equipment.

According to the EBA, the initiative, which enjoys the collaboration of NIDP, is in line with a government directive issued at the start of this year making the Fayda digital ID a requirement for all banking operations.

The measure is being implemented in a phased manner with December 31 as the deadline for it to effectively go into effect nationwide. Not only is the move intended to strengthen the security of accounts and transactions, it is also aimed at enhancing financial inclusion.

It is expected that with banks helping in the enrollment process, the number of Ethiopian citizens with a digital ID will considerably increase in the coming months. EBA Secretary General, Demissew Kassa, is quoted as saying during the handing over ceremony that the kits will contribute to the government’s objectives of enrolling 40 million people for the Fayda digital ID before the year runs to an end. NIDP says it hopes to take the number of Ethiopians who have been issued the Fayda digital ID to 63 million by the close of the year.

The Fayda digital ID initiative is part of the Ethiopia Digital ID for Services and Inclusion project funded by the World Bank. With the rollout effective since 2023, the Bank believes the Fayda digital ID is already playing a major role in closing gender gaps and facilitating access to social protection grants by the government.

As a tool for social inclusion, the digital ID is also being issued to refugees and other forcibly displaced persons to facilitate access to social and economic services for them.

According to NIDP’s enrollment dashboard, 27.9 million persons have been issued the Fayda. More than 45 million digital Know Your Customer (eKYC) transactions have been completed using the system, while 91 agencies have been integrated.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

OVE Touch & Go patent clears way for fingerprint payments rollout

OVE Touch & Go has been awarded the last of three U.S. utility patents, completing intellectual property protection for its…

 

Bahamas MPs examine new data protection bill with novelties

The government of the Bahamas has hailed a new Data Protection Bill which is currently in parliament as a major…

 

5 Indian firms shortlisted for Sri Lanka digital ID contract

The five systems operators shortlisted for Sri Lanka Unique Digital ID by the National Institute of Smart Government in India…

 

Algeria approves draft legislation on digital ID, trust services

The Algerian government has approved a draft law which is aimed at regulating digital identity and trust services as the…

 

With OpenAge, k-ID presents itself as one big interoperable solution for age checks

A new initiative from k-ID is aiming to corner the market on reusable age checks, with support from tech’s heavy…

 

Calls for chatbot age assurance increase as allegations of self-harm, psychosis grow

A key question facing society is, at what point do we determine that something is a threat to our health…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS