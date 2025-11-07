FB pixel

Ledger re-christens hardware wallet as ‘signer’ in pivot to identity and consent

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Ledger re-christens hardware wallet as ‘signer’ in pivot to identity and consent
 

Digital wallets are being asked to fulfill ever more functions, from storing payment credentials to sharing IDs. The term “wallet” is now at risk of losing meaning due to overuse as its definition is stretched in new directions and applied to new concepts.

France-based digital asset security provider Ledger’s “hardware wallet,” for example, is not a device that physically stores crypto, the company points out in a recent post to its website. The company is replacing the term “hardware wallet,” therefore, with “signer,” which more accurately reflects its core function.

Ledger signers deliver cryptographic “Proof of You,” as explained in the post, for “signing transactions, proving intent and identity, and allowing you to provide digital consent.”

The shift is intended more to support adoption by avoiding misconceptions than as a rebrand, the company says.

The previous language suggested wrongly that digital value is stored on the device, that the signer is “just a vault” and that digital ownership is complicated.

Ledger’s newest signer, the Nano Gen5, generates and protects private keys within a certified Secure Element, includes a touchscreen for easy use and supports multi-factor authentication. It works with the Ledger Wallet app, which is used for transactions.

As pointed out in the Identosphere newsletter by IdentityWoman, the change is part of a pivot by Ledger from digital asset storage to digital identity verification and consent confirmation.

FaceTec VP of Global Standards Andrew Hughes notes in a LinkedIn post that digital wallets were once referred to as “Personal Information Management Systems,” or alternatively, as Jamie Smith recalls, “Personal Information Management Services.” Hughes quotes an IAPP article from 2019 that PIMS as “systems that allow people to control their personal data and manage their online identity by enabling individuals to gather, store, update, and share personal data.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

With passkey sign-in secured, FIDO Alliance looks to frontier of digital credentials

According to the Passkey Index, a benchmark from the FIDO Alliance, 93 percent of user accounts across member firms are…

 

ADVP steps up to defend UK DIATF as new digital ID scheme threatens to ditch it

The Association of Document Verification Professionals (ADVP) has issued an open letter to the Secretary of State for the Cabinet…

 

Indicio joins NEC accelerator program with new investment

Decentralized identity company Indicio has received investment from NEC Corporation’s venture studio NEC X, which will support its participation in…

 

Ping Identity gets in on agentic AI with launch of Identity for AI tool

Ping Identity has entered the market for solutions to manage agentic AI. A release says its Identity for AI product…

 

Open ID Foundation publishes papers on standardizing US mDLs as verifiable credentials

The Open ID Foundation (OIDF) has released two papers on standardizing the use of mobile driver’s licenses (mDL) as verifiable…

 

RealSense enables face biometrics for student nutrition programs through TabletKiosk

Kids are not typically noted for their patience, so it’s no surprise some would rather bail on lunch than wait…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events