M-Tech’s biometric payment card with FPC, Infineon tech certified by Visa for India

| Chris Burt
A biometric payment card from Pune-based M-Tech Innovations Ltd. with a fingerprint sensor supplied by Fingerprint Cards has been certified by Visa. It marks the first certification of its kind for a locally manufactured biometric smart card, the companies say.

Digital payments adoption is growing fast in India, and the Reserve Bank of India has been strengthening the rules around authenticating digital payments, mandating two-factor authentication (2FA). The biometric payment card from M-Tech addresses this requirement, according to the company announcement, while providing a secure and user-friendly payment experience. It also aligns with the country’s “Make in India” initiative.

The card features a security chip from Infineon, along with FPC’s biometric sensor.

RBI’s 2FA requirement takes effect in April, 2026, and M-Tech plans to have proof of concept projects in place with banks and fintech partners early next year.

“We are proud to partner with M-Tech in bringing India’s first Visa-certified biometric payment card to life,” says Fingerprint Cards CEO Adam Philpott. “This achievement demonstrates the strength and adaptability of our biometric solutions, as well as our commitment to enabling secure, convenient, and inclusive digital payment experiences around the world. India is one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic markets globally, and this partnership opens exciting opportunities for future growth.”

FPC and M-Tech have been partners since 2020, when the T-Shape module within the FPC1300 series was the component M-Tech was integrating. M-Tech also partnered with Idex in 2023.

The market for biometric payment cards has shifted to lower expectations than in the heady days of the pandemic, when touchless payments surged in adoption. But as explained in a recent report by Goode Intelligence Chief Analyst and CEO Alan Goode, India is one of a number of countries where work towards launches has continued.

