Myanmar adopts MOSIP, begins digital ID pilot

Officials of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and India recently discussed how the Modular Open-Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) can be integrated by the former as a foundational infrastructure for its digital identity system.

Myanmar’s Minister for Immigration and Population, U Myint Kyaing, and the Adviser for Consulting at the National Institute for Smart Governance of India (NISG), Sanjeev Bhatia, had discussions in this regard this week.

In July, both countries penned a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on a digital ID pilot in Myanmar. They agreed to have the Myanmar digital ID system modelled after the Aadhaar which is refenced by many countries building inclusive digital ID systems.

According to a news release form the Myanmar Ministry of Information, the recent discussions also paved the way for the start of the digital ID pilot and integration tests scheduled for November 13 to 19.

In the course of their discussions, the two officials reviewed ongoing progress in the implementation of the digital ID project so far, and explored how the partnership can be boosted to contribute to the successful establishment of Myanmar’s digital government.

Both partners believe that integrating MOSIP into the digital ID system, which is the basis for the digital government system, will “enhance the efficiency of public service delivery.”

As Myanmar seeks to advance its efforts in digital transformation, the country faces criticisms about digital surveillance and presession. These concerns were sparked in 2023 when the government started collecting biometrics for a national ID card scheme. China’s involvement in the ID project also raised eyebrows among digital rights watchers.

Meanwhile, India, through the NISG, is also supporting Sri Lanka in the rollout of its unique digital ID system. Some months ago, the NISG helped draft a Request for Proposal for the selection of a vendor to implement the project. Like Myanmar, Sri Lanka is also using MOSIP.

