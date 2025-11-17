New AAMVA verification tool from iDenfy plus directly into DMV records

Lithuania-based iDenfy has introduced a new verification product that plugs directly into the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators’ (AAMVA) Know Your Customer (KYC) verification platform. A release from the firm says the tool enables access to official DMV records in real-time, giving companies a new workflow option that “instantly verifies any U.S. citizen’s driver’s license” against registered state databases.

Domantas Ciulde, CEO of iDenfy says that, “AAMVA verification verifies that the user’s document is valid, not expired, not forged and actually belongs to them.” He believes that, when paired with a biometric check, the new AAMVA workflow is among the most effective approaches for U.S. driver’s license checks, automatically matching multiple data parameters against official motor vehicle records to make sure the submitted license is genuinely registered by a state authority.

The AAMVA Verification product can be integrated via dashboard or API, and is aimed at sectors like transportation that specifically require confirming the user’s age and ability to operate a vehicle.

Forty-one states in the U.S. are active members of AAMVA, which serves as a central authority for data standardization, policy alignment and information exchange among motor vehicle agencies. Like many organizations handling biometrics and sensitive personal information, the organization is facing the new threats of document and identity theft and deepfake fraud. The iDenfy integration with AAMVA equips the onboarding system with iDenfy’s AI-powered facial recognition and liveness detection identity verification tools, as measures to help combat the spike in fraud.

“Trust and accuracy are the foundation of secure digital onboarding,” Ciulde says. “By integrating AAMVA checks, we’re enabling our partners in the U.S. to validate identities using one of the most reliable sources available directly from motor vehicle agencies.”

Korean rental app Socar adopts mDL verification

SoCar, a popular, app-based car-sharing service in South Korea, has introduced a mobile driver’s license (mDL) verification feature. The firm has typically required users to photograph their physical driver’s license and enter the license number manually. A release says the new system aims to “build a faster, simpler, contactless verification environment.”

Shin Seung-hwan, head of SOCAR’s common platform PM team, says that “since the release of the mobile driver’s license verification feature at the end of September, inquiries related to license registration have decreased by 53 percent, showing a clear service improvement effect.”

Shin says there are plans to expand integration beyond the government mobile ID to include mDL verification through private third-party apps.

Article Topics

AAMVA | biometrics | digital ID | iDenfy | identity verification | mDL (mobile driver's license) | mDL verification