TSA’s new identity verification fee signals major shift in post–REAL ID enforcement

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has quietly taken a consequential step in how it will handle travelers who show up to airport checkpoints without a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or an alternative accepted credential.

In a notice published Wednesday in the Federal Register, TSA unveiled a new Modernized Alternative Identity Verification program that will allow passengers who cannot present an acceptable form of identification to pay an $18 fee to undergo a technology-assisted identity verification process instead.

The move represents the most concrete, formalized pathway TSA has ever created for handling non-compliant travelers after the May 7 REAL ID enforcement deadline took effect, and signals a shift away from the discretionary, manual, and often inconsistent secondary screening process used for more than two decades.

“For individuals who do not present an Acceptable Form of Identification (AFOID), TSA may provide the individual with an opportunity to participate in an alternative identification process to access the sterile area of the airport,” the agency said.

The regulatory filing establishes TSA’s legal basis for treating this new process as a type of “registered traveler program,” granting the agency the ability to charge a cost-recovery fee under existing statutory authority.

TSA cites the Aviation and Transportation Security Act and section 540 of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Appropriations Act of 2006 which allows the agency to impose fees on programs that rely on identity verification outside the standard checkpoint rules.

DHS argues that because the new system involves enrollment, identity matching, and authentication functions traditionally associated with registered traveler programs, it can apply the same fee-setting mechanism here.

The agency made clear that the use of its “alternative identity verification processes neither guarantees that an individual’s identity will be verified nor that the individual will successfully be provided access to the sterile area of the airport.”

“Individuals who verify their identity using TSA’s alternative identity verification process also may be subject to additional screening or experience delays,” TSA said, noting that “individuals who do not have an AFOID and who choose not to use alternative identity verification or cooperate with the identity verification process will not be allowed to enter the sterile area of the airport.”

TSA’s notice describes a technology-centric process replacing the legacy manual identity verification system, which is an ad-hoc method that relied on call centers, paper forms, and human review.

Instead, a traveler without a compliant ID will be referred to a kiosk or other electronic interface that can collect biographic information or biometric data, perform backend matching against TSA’s Secure Flight watchlist, and determine whether the individual can be cleared to proceed through security.

TSA is explicit that participation in the program does not guarantee a successful match or access to the sterile area of an airport, suggesting that the system is designed to reduce but not eliminate the uncertainties associated with alternative identity verification.

The notice also states that the $18 fee is non-refundable and that once identity is verified, the clearance is valid for up to ten days.

The policy’s timing is crucial. After multiple deadline extensions stretching over more than a decade, DHS and TSA have insisted that the REAL ID enforcement date of this past May 7 will hold. Beginning on that date, driver’s licenses and identification cards that do not meet REAL ID Act security standards cannot be used to board domestic flights.

TSA’s public messaging throughout 2025 has been to emphasize that passengers need a compliant REAL ID or another acceptable government-issued credential such as a passport. But up to this point, the agency had only described the consequences of non-compliance in broad terms that referred to “additional screening,” “identity resolution processes,” or possible denial of entry into the checkpoint.

The new rule gives shape to how TSA intends to manage the surge of travelers who will inevitably arrive at the checkpoint with non-compliant IDs. The notice makes clear that this modernized system will be available only after TSA announces its operational launch on its website, and that the fee will be collected at the time a traveler attempts to use the alternative identity verification system.

It also reiterates that the program is optional, although TSA noted that those who decline participation and cannot provide an acceptable ID may be barred from entering the checkpoint altogether.

TSA’s approach reflects a broader trend inside DHS toward integrating biometric and identity verification tools into frontline operations. The move mirrors, in some ways, the facial-comparison capabilities used at automated passport gates or Customs and Border Protection’s Simplified Arrival system.

But unlike those programs, TSA’s new alternative identity verification system is aimed not at streamlining routine travel, but at resolving deficiencies in the documentation that travelers bring to the checkpoint.

The decision to couple the system with a mandatory fee underscores TSA’s view that the technology and infrastructure required to verify such travelers should be cost-recovering rather than absorbed into general screening operations.

“The current alternative identity verification process is time and resource intensive, limiting the number of individuals for whom TSA can provide the service,” TSA said.

The Federal Register notice emphasizes repeatedly that the fee is necessary to finance the labor, equipment, and backend services needed to support the program. By categorizing the system as a “registered traveler” mechanism, TSA avoids requesting a new line item from Congress, instead relying on fee authority already embedded in federal law.

The choice is significant because it indicates TSA expects a meaningful number of travelers to use the system, enough to ensure cost recovery. It also creates a two-tier system, one for individuals with compliant identification who can move through normal screening processes freely, while those without a compliant ID face an additional financial and logistical burden.

The public reaction to the announcement is still emerging, partly because the notice appeared without the kind of formal DHS rollout that typically accompanies revisions to aviation security policy.

Civil liberties groups have historically raised concerns about biometric collection and alternative identity verification systems, especially when used at scale or applied to individuals already in a stressful travel environment. Consumer advocates may question whether TSA is effectively monetizing a federal identification requirement.

State officials meanwhile may seek clarification about how this system interacts with REAL ID outreach efforts, particularly in states where DMV backlogs continue to cause delays.

For now, rather than simply turning away travelers who lack compliant identification, TSA plans to offer a paid, technology-driven identity verification pathway that bridges the gap between public readiness and strict enforcement.

The notice places the responsibility for operational launch on TSA itself, meaning the agency will issue further updates on its website as kiosks and software systems come online.

TSA has created a safety valve for national enforcement of the REAL ID Act, one that acknowledges the persistent logistical reality that millions of Americans still do not possess compliant IDs.

But whether the fee becomes widely accepted as a convenience or criticized as a penalty for travelers depends on how the system performs once it is fully deployed.

