FB pixel

Dominican Republic’s electoral board named certifying authority for e-signatures

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
Dominican Republic’s electoral board named certifying authority for e-signatures
 

The Dominican Republic has taken another step towards the rollout of its new identity and electoral card, which allows citizens to access digital authentication services. The Central Electoral Board (JCE) has formally been accredited as a certifying authority for digital signatures.

The Root Certification Authority digital certificate was issued this week in a ceremony during which cryptographic electronic keys were generated. Technological security will depend on both strong regulation and a controlled environment in which systems are created and operated, JCE President Román Andrés Jáquez Liranzo said during the event, according to Dominican Today.

The Dominican Republic is conducting  a “major modernization” of its identity and electoral card (Cédula de Identidad y Electoral), which also includes updates to the Civil Registry. The cards allow real-time identity verification through mobile devices, including the Caribbean country in the global efforts to provide digital identity.

The island nation has been issuing ID cards to citizens and residents since the 1930s. Each national ID features a unique 11-digit number which is also used as a driver’s license number as well as a taxpayer identification number.

In October, the country also started issuing new-generation biometric passports, which have an embedded microchip storing facial and fingerprint biometric information. A contract for the new passports was awarded in December 2024 to a consortium of three firms.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Chatbots to assume active role in government operations 

Nonetheless, the UK government chabot is being pitched as a “core part of the work GDS is doing to create…

 

UK rights committee questions police use of FRT on children, bias report

The UK Joint Committee on Human Rights has posed a series of questions to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood about police…

 

Microblink upgrades IDV software suite to fight AI fraud

Microblink is adding new features to its anti-fraud and identity verification software in order to resist the stream of deepfakes,…

 

Dallas police plan most expansive local facial recognition program in US

Dallas Police are considering expanding their use of Clearview AI’s facial recognition to less-serious crimes like trespassing and package theft….

 

Passkeys come to Telegram secure messaging app

Telegram has added passkey support. The messaging app joins the growing list of platforms adopting passkeys, as the cryptographic technology…

 

EU-Western Balkans Summit hails progress on EUDI Wallets

The European Union welcomes progress on the gradual integration of the Western Balkans into its single market, including through digital…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS