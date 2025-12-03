FB pixel

EU deregulation shift undermines digital ID standards influence, says think tank

Global influence on regulation will wain without partnerships
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
EU deregulation shift undermines digital ID standards influence, says think tank
 

The EU is inching towards the introduction of its planned pan-European digital identity wallet, designed to give citizens access to public and private services within its single market. But as European institutions sort out the details of the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallets functioning, policy experts are examining if the project could lead to a “Brussels effect” outside of the economic bloc – and whether Europe should collaborate with other countries on standards.

EC invites public to comment on remote user onboarding to EUDI Wallet

This week, the European Commission released a draft regulation on standards for remote user onboarding to the EUDI Wallet and invited public comments.

The draft implementing act notes that user onboarding is a “crucial step” for verifying the identity of wallet users and binding their personal identification data to the device containing the digital wallet.  The feedback period will last four weeks, from December 2nd to December 30th, 2025.

Ronny Khan, senior advisor at the Norwegian Digitalisation Agency, commented on the draft.

“This is technology neutral and does not exclude, but rather includes, fully automated methods,” he says. “For now, this is about upgrading the existing eIDAS user base to the wallet, but may form the basis for starting from zero at a later stage.”

ECDPM: ‘Brussels effect’ should be replaced by a ‘Third way’

Europe’s decision to develop its electronic identification and trust services toward wallet-based digital identities could lead to another “Brussels effect:” EU identity standards could become global and force companies to adopt them even when operating outside of the continent.

However, not everyone believes that the EU will be able to maintain its regulatory dominance,  according to a paper from the European Centre for Development Policy Management (ECDPM).

The ‘Brussels effect’ can only work if Europe remains a significant single market and EU rules remain an effective benchmark for countries that want to establish legal frameworks for governing technology. Recent developments, such as the European Commission’s unveiling of the Digital Omnibus package and its proposed changes to AI and data rules, have put that benchmark under question.

The changes have also created divisions among those who believe the measures are an attempt at deregulation and those who praised it as an attempt to simplify the EU’s complex digital rulebook.

At the same time, a growing number of countries, including India, Brazil, and Japan, are developing their own digital regulatory frameworks, says the Netherlands and Belgium-based think tank.

One solution for the EU is a multinational “third way” and working with other global players on defining digital regulation.

“Shifting geopolitics requires a change in the European Union’s approach – moving from regulatory dominance to one of partnership with other global actors,” says the paper. “The time has come for the Commission to scale this approach to build open protocols that help with the rollout of its regulatory framework.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

iProov liveness bolsters AML for Thirdfort as regulations buoy European market

Liveness detection from iProov has been deployed in Thirdfort’s client due diligence platform to help prevent identity fraud in legal…

 

Edmonton police first to to test facial recognition body cams from Axon

Police in Edmonton, Alberta are launching a Proof of Concept to test facial recognition-enabled Body Worn Video (BWV) cameras. A…

 

Google allows biometrics for YouTube likeness detection to be used in AI training

In 2025, two of the biggest risks in tech are related. First is the deepfake threat: synthetic media is flooding…

 

Project NOLA reopens network to New Orleans Police, LFR alerts still suspended

New Orleans-based Project NOLA’s sprawling network of community installed surveillance cameras is once again streaming directly into the hands of…

 

Incode launches Deepsight to protect against deepfakes, injection attacks

Incode Technologies has launched a new biometrics product to detect and block deepfakes and injection attacks, as agentic AI floods…

 

ID-Pal’s NorthRow acquisition creates unified biometric compliance platform

Ireland-based identity verification platform provider ID-Pal has acquired London-headquartered SaaS know your business (KYB) provider NorthRow to combine their respective…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events