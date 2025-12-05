FB pixel

Fingerprint Cards AllKey Ultra FIDO aims to simplify token adoption

| Joel R. McConvey
Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) and jNet Secure have launched a new FIDO product, the FPC AllKey Ultra FIDO – a “tiny biometric module that anyone can build on.” A release says the latest iteration of the AllKey Ultra biometric access control product, is designed primarily for “small and large product companies that want to enter the FIDO token market but lack the in-house hardware, biometric, or security engineering resources to develop a compliant solution themselves.”

Delivered as a System-In-Package (SiP) and billed as a turnkey solution, FPC AllKey Ultra FIDO allows product companies to quickly and easily create their own customized FIDO hardware authenticators. The Secure Element, firmware and FIDO stack are already integrated and validated, meaning the time needed for development cycles can be cut dramatically.

The tool is fully FIDO2 CTAP 2.3 compliant, supports on-device biometric verification, and can ship pre-loaded as a FIDO USB authenticator. Its compact design enables slim and small token form factors to unlock novel industrial design possibilities.

Adam Philpott, CEO of FPC, says organizations are racing to deploy phishing-resistant FIDO tokens, but integration can be complex and time-consuming. AllKey Ultra FIDO “solves that problem by delivering a fully integrated biometric FIDO solution, built with our partner jNet, that gets customers to market faster while maintaining the strongest levels of security.”

According to Mikhail Friedland, CEO of jNet Secure, since the secure SiP and its applet framework are fully programmable, “FIDO is just the first chapter.”

“The same module can evolve into enterprise badges, digital wallets or entirely new categories of devices. With this kind of platform, our customers’ imagination is the real design constraint.”

