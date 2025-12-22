ID-Pal partners with MBS for compliance automation, IDV

ID‑Pal has entered a strategic partnership with digital transformation provider MBS. The tie-up will enable automated AML, KYC and KYB compliance workflows for organizations across financial services, trust and corporate services, and other regulated sectors.

MBS will integrate ID‑Pal into its Excapsula process automation platform. The integration allows clients to trigger identity verification cycles directly from core systems, have them processed via ID‑Pal, and automatically write back validated records and supporting documentation.

Deployment options include an off‑the‑shelf onboarding solution, API connectivity and a dedicated Salesforce module, giving enterprises flexibility as they modernize identity and address verification workflows.

“MBS are a well-respected global business enabler,” says Alexander Blayney, head of Global Partnerships and Enterprise Sales at ID-Pal. “By bringing together these two best-in-class solutions through a seamless integration, businesses can benefit from the automated transfer of verified customer KYC/AML to their CRM, to other platforms including Quantios or to use this data as the source of truth in other business processes.”

ID‑Pal’s technology is designed to detect emerging manipulation techniques, including AI‑generated or altered documents. Its ID‑Detect engine provides real‑time document fraud analysis, a capability increasingly sought by firms facing rising synthetic identity and deepfake‑enabled fraud attempts.

ID-Pal recently announced its acquisition of London, England-headquartered SaaS KYB provider NorthRow. The purchase creates a unified compliance solution and brings native end-to-end KYB checks to ID-Pal’s platform. NorthRow also counts financial services leaders including Caxton, Equifax and Hargreaves Lansdown to ID-Pal’s portfolio of global customers.

“We are delighted to be partnering with ID-Pal to enable us to bring real efficiencies to our clients by automating key business processes and saving valuable staff time from rekeying data multiple times,” says Rupert Leaton, managing director, MBS. “Quite often these processes are interlinked, and we can store any of the data captured within these processes back into your core TCSP platforms with a complete audit trail.”

Both companies say the partnership is particularly significant for the Trust and Corporate Service Provider (TCSP) sector, where regulatory scrutiny continues to intensify and manual compliance processes remain a major operational burden. The companies believe the partnership will allow regulated firms to scale compliance operations.

