ID-Pal’s NorthRow acquisition creates unified biometric compliance platform

Ireland-based identity verification platform provider ID-Pal has acquired London-headquartered SaaS know your business (KYB) provider NorthRow to combine their respective specialties in a unified compliance solution.

The strategic acquisition brings native end-to-end KYB checks to ID-Pal’s platform, which has provided KYC and AML screening to organizations across Europe, the UK and U.S. since 2016, according to the announcement.

NorthRow also counts financial services leaders including Caxton, Equifax and Hargreaves Lansdown to ID-Pal’s portfolio of global customers.

The combination gives clients a toolset for business verification and continuous monitoring of changes in their structure, directors or status. It also enables a single, ongoing view of risk for both individuals and companies.

ID-Pal recently upgraded its presentation attack detection (PAD) for ID document checking software ID-Detect to better protect against deepfakes and synthetic identities in the biometric onboarding process.

NorthRow tapped IDVerse to strengthen its user onboarding process with selfie biometrics and liveness detection a year ago.

“ID-Pal was created to support businesses with accurate identity verification built on privacy preservation,” says ID-Pal Co-founder and CEO Colum Lyons. “As the financial services space becomes more regulated, and with AI-driven document fraud becoming the biggest threat our industry has faced, it is essential that businesses have a unified view of the risks ahead and how to manage them. Our acquisition of NorthRow allows ID-Pal to unify this process within one comprehensive platform that defends businesses against fraud at every entry point and avoids noncompliance fines.”

Caxton COO Alana Parsons says her company has seen the value of NorthRow’s compliance technologies first-hand. “We’re excited to start working with ID-Pal and to benefit from the innovation in KYC and KYB risk intelligence that this partnership will deliver,” she says.

NorthRow services and operations will continue uninterrupted, ID-Pal says, and the latter’s Co-founder and CBO James O’Toole confirmed in a LinkedIn post that the NorthRow team will join ID-Pal.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

