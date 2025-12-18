Laos launches national digital ID as digital transformation picks up pace

The Laos government has begun nationwide issuance of its new national digital identity card, with the system officially going live December 17.

The nationwide rollout comes as the government accelerates broader digital reforms, from social protection and data‑sharing systems to regional tech partnerships with South Korea and Vietnam.

The Ministry of Public Security confirmed that citizens can now apply for the digital ID at designated offices nationwide. Until now, applications were restricted to the Department of Census Management and Grassroot Development (CMGD) in Vientiane during a pilot phase that started in October.

CMGD said it intends to strengthen the accuracy and efficiency of identity verification, according to a report from The Laotian Times. Authorities expect the digital ID to streamline access to public services and support the government’s wider digital transformation agenda.

Citizens have been advised to apply at the provincial or district public security offices where their household registration is recorded. The ministry said all administrative units are now prepared for rollout, with additional staff deployed to handle data collection and card issuance.

Applicants must present their household registration book, their current national ID card and, if available, a passport copy. Beginning earlier this year, government agencies began integrating the country’s chip-enabled identity cards and citizen databases.

Ministries, local authorities and state agencies were required to integrate the digital ID system to streamline public services and improve efficiency and coordination, according to a July 8 order from Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

The digital ID initiative was first announced in July 2024 following high‑level discussions between Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith and then‑Vietnamese President To Lam. Prime Minister Siphandone later directed full nationwide implementation in July 2025.

The new digital identity card will replace the legacy paper-based system and serve as an official proof of identity throughout a citizen’s lifetime.

Laos talks digital transformation, next digitalization focuses

At the Second National Symposium on Social Protection in Vientiane, digital transformation was the order of the day, allowing for updates on progress, reports Devdiscourse.

Officials pointed to major recent advances, including the development of a national Social Registry to better identify poor households, new API-based data connections that allow real-time information sharing across ministries, and the launch of LSSO, the country’s first social security mobile app.

The app is designed to help informal workers and rural populations register for social security, view contributions, receive updates and communicate with officials, which is expected to reduce administrative barriers and widen access to contributory schemes.

The Symposium took place as the current 2020–2025 National Social Protection Strategy comes to an end and work begins on the 2026–2030 framework, in which digitalization is expected to play a central role. It’s expected the framework will focus on improving governance, strengthening identification of vulnerable groups, streamlining benefits and expanding access to underserved communities.

The Symposium also engaged young innovators through a student competition at the National University of Laos, where winning teams presented digital solutions for welfare delivery to national policymakers.

South Korea provides funding, Vietnam offers digital support

South Korea committed $9.9 million to help advance Laos’ digital transformation.

The money will go to a new five‑year project to establish a Digital‑Human Resources Development Centre. It will focus on improving civil servants’ digital skills, strengthening digital governance foundations and enhancing public service delivery.

Funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and implemented with the Ministry of Technology and Communications’ Digital Government Centre, the initiative will run from 2025 to 2029. The project will create a dedicated national training center, develop a digital skills master plan, produce learning materials and deliver structured training programs for government staff.

A Record of Discussion was signed in Vientiane by KOICA Country Director Sungsoo Oh and Deputy Minister Keovisouk Solaphom, with senior Lao and Korean officials attending the ceremony. Officials expect the initiative to build a sustainable digital education system within the public sector, support more efficient citizen services and contribute to broader socio‑economic development.

The project aligns with Laos’ national digital economy strategies and is seen as a step toward deepening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Vietnam and Laos are deepening cooperation on digital infrastructure, data systems and technology development.

Lao officials believe digital connectivity is becoming as important to bilateral ties as traditional transport and economic links. Laos welcomed Vietnam’s support across key areas, including national data centers, cloud infrastructure, AI applications, cybersecurity and the development of high quality digital human resources.

Lao Deputy Minister Saysana Sitthiphone noted that collaboration has already strengthened Laos’ digital capacity. He said Laos hopes to expand this partnership as it builds population databases, modernizes public services and advances its broader socio‑economic development goals.

Article Topics

digital government | digital ID | digital ID infrastructure | government services | Laos | Laos digital ID card