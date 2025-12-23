Wicket biometric entry launches for college football fans at Alamo Bowl

Organizers of the Valero Alamo Bowl, the NCAA Division I college football bowl game, say fans will get access to the event venue this year using face biometric technology supplied by Wicket.

An announcement by the company notes that the QuickLane Entry system has been installed at some entry points into the Alamodome where the game is expected to be played on December 30 in San Antonio, Texas, United States.

The facial authentication system is aimed at a faster and more seamless stadium entry experience for fans, and the Valero Alamo Bowl adds to a growing list of college bowl events where face biometrics technology is deployed, per the announcement.

The new system means that fans need to get registered by linking their ticketing account with the system, such that they only need to walk through any of the four QuickLane Entry lanes, get their face authenticated, and then access the stadium. This process eliminates the need for fans to scan physical tickets.

In the wake of the innovation, the Vice President, Ticket Sales & Services of the Valero Alamo Bowl, Bryan Moynihan, remarked: “The Valero Alamo Bowl is known for its electric atmosphere, and we want to make sure our fans spend more time inside the stadium enjoying the game and less time waiting to get in. Partnering with Wicket allows us to streamline entry while maintaining the highest levels of security and privacy.”

CEO of Wicket, Alastair Partington, said “we’re thrilled to be providing a faster, more secure entry at the Valero Alamo Bowl.”

“Our technology has already proven successful at major venues nationwide, and we’re excited to bring the same frictionless experience to one of college football’s most celebrated bowl games,” he added.

The facial authentication system is optional, according to the announcement, and fans who are 18 years of age or older can opt in for the registration process which is said to require less than one minute to complete.

Biometrics deployments at sports venues are increasingly gaining momentum. Wicket’s biometrics system has been deployed in a number of NFL venues, and also for the Australian Open tennis tournament. Other systems have also been installed at football stadiums.

