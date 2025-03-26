FB pixel

MLB Go-Ahead Entry adds new parks to growing biometric roster

Milwaukee, Minnesota, L.A. ballparks launch NEC supported facial authentication
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
MLB Go-Ahead Entry adds new parks to growing biometric roster
 

It’s baseball season again, and in biometrics circles, that means it’s time for a fresh round of Go-Ahead Entry deployments from MLB, powered by tech from NEC.

The Milwaukee Brewers will have the facial authentication system set up for opening day at American Family Field, where they say they want to help fans get into the ballpark more quickly. Target Field, home to the Minnesota Twins, will also have the optional facial recognition ticketing system in place. As will three gates at Dodger Stadium, stronghold of Major League Baseball’s current champions.

The biometric access initiative began in 2023 with an activation at Philadelphia’s Citizens Park and is now in use at venues for the Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants, Washington Nationals, Tampa Bay Rays, Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals, as well as the three teams mentioned above, bringing the total to 10.

In an interview with Fox6 News Milwaukee, Karri Zaremba, Senior Vice President of Ballpark Experience for MLB, says Go-Ahead Entry combines “free flow security screening with facial authentication and access control.”

A feature in Sports Business Journal cites data showing that Go-Ahead Entry lanes are 141 percent faster than traditional entry lanes, with 2.4 times higher capacity of scans per minute compared to traditional ticket barcode-scanning methods. The enrollment process takes an average of about 5 seconds.

The system appears on the publication’s list of its award winners for best in venue and franchise operations technology. Also on the list is Wicket, which it lauds for becoming the NFL’s on-field facial authentication provider in 2024.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

CRVS law reshapes governance and social protection in Cambodia

Cambodia is attempting to rebuild its civil registration and identity system to provide universal legal identity for its citizens. The…

 

Event access ID verification app exposes biometrics, PII

A trove of files used by an identity verification, including selfies used for face biometrics, was exposed by a vulnerability…

 

The World Bank showcases new white paper on DPI as it seeks to accelerate digital transformation

The World Bank has a new digital transformation white paper that underlines what it believes digital public infrastructure (DPI) should…

 

ID card PAD competition at IJCB 2025 builds on lessons from inaugural event

A competition for technologies to detection presentation attacks using ID cards will be held during the International Joint Conference of…

 

EU to make uniform mobile driving license available in EUDI Wallets by 2030

The EUDI Wallet scheme will serve as a government-led driver for mobile driver’s license adoption in the EU, and national…

 

Launch of Alaska Mobile ID brings number of states with mDL to 19

Alaska has launched its mobile driver’s license (mDL) program, referred to locally as Mobile ID (mID), bringing the total number…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events