Wicket rolls past 5M transactions, but competitors keep coming

Wicket’s Express Entry keeps gaining yardage. The company’s biometric ticketing system has been picked up for Ohio State University football games, and continues to advance in the NFL. It has now processed 5 million transactions through its facial authentication platform at customer venues and live events. But new competitors are emerging.

Wicket tackles OSU ticketing, goes for extra points in Tampa Bay

OSU football fans attending games at Ohio Stadium now have the option to use face biometrics for entry. According to news in the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio State is the second major college to use Wicket’s Express Entry software, following the University of Florida, which implemented the opt-in service in August 2025.

Fans can sign up by submitting a selfie, which is matched against a facial scan at the gate for authentication.

Wicket’s footprint on the gridiron is growing. In addition to ticketing and concession activations, the company provides the NFL with a league-wide digital credentialing program. A case study on deployment at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Raymond James Stadium describes how quick success spurred adoption for the system across more use cases, as the team “doubled down and optimized entry into the locker rooms, playing field, and press box using Wicket access points.”

From that point, Tampa Bay averaged 3,500 users and 14,500 access scans per week.

“The use of Wicket’s facial authentication platform and their built-in integrations have optimized the technology we rely on and revolutionized our overall stadium operations,” says Micah Day, Vice President of Stadium Operations with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “The full scale rollout of the NFL credentialing program proved that value to us, and our organization has already begun to implement and expand upon these solutions in other areas.”

In a post on its LinkedIn account, the firm celebrates the milestone of five million transactions, which it says represents more than a threefold increase year-over-year. The company would seem to be heading straight for the end zone.

Biometric ticketing roster expands with more players

And yet, there are competitors on their tail. Veridas has strutted into the FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a deployment in Chile. Blockchain-based proof of personhood firm Humanity Protocol acquired Moongate with an eye to entering the ticketing market.

The latest to take the field is SecureGate.ai, which has launched a cloud-based platform that a release says is “designed to enhance corporate security through seamless integration of facial recognition and gun recognition technology” – and which comes with a ticketing system for event management.

The platform’s facial recognition algorithms provide real-time identity verification, threat detection, and streamlined access management for enterprises, built with robust data encryption in compliance with global privacy standards. Per the release, it has “already demonstrated its value by powering access control and attendee verification at a high-profile internal event for a Fortune 50 company.”

“Our launch marks a significant milestone in redefining corporate security and event ticketing,” says Austin Trombley, CEO of Satschel Corporation, SecureGate.ai’s parent company. “By successfully deploying our technology at a major internal event for one of the world’s largest corporations, we’ve proven its reliability in real-world scenarios.”

SecureGate.ai and the unnamed Fortune 50 partner plan to collaborate on “innovative applications, including multi-modal biometrics (combining facial recognition and palm print) and AI-enhanced threat prediction systems.”

