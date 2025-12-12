World expands digital wallet features

World ID is expanding its capabilities as part of a significant update to the World App digital wallet, which now includes financial tools and deepfake-resistant verified chats. The new updates are meant to create more authentic and trustworthy interactions online, according to its developer, Tools for Humanity.

The World App was created to enable users to store their World ID proof-of-personhood credentials, which are generated after they verify their humanity by scanning their iris biometrics using Orb devices.

According to the new updates, users will be able to use the World ID to obtain a “verified human” badge for dating platforms. The company has been piloting the digital ID and privacy-preserving age verification with Tinder’s operator Match Group in Japan since April.

The announcement is in line with World’s recent attempt to integrate the digital identity into more use cases, including sign-on for gaming and buying concert tickets.

Another addition is the encrypted messaging app World Chat, which allows users to send digital assets and use third-party apps, including financial tools. The chat app shows whether the contact is verified through World ID and checks that the profile photo matches the real person.

Tools of Humanity has also filled the digital wallet with a wealth of financial features that will help users access digital assets across borders. This includes US Dollar virtual accounts, which are available across 19 countries, as well as support for more than 100 digital assets.

Another news is the expansion of World’s real-world payment network: Users will be able to pay at over one million points of sale in Argentina using QR codes. The company is also launching the World Card in the first quarter of 2025.

“World App is a place where people can communicate, send digital assets, save, invest and use apps in one seamless experience,” says Tiago Sada, chief product officer at Tools for Humanity. “These features aren’t experimental – they’re useful today, and they’re only the beginning of what a human-centered digital ecosystem can unlock.”

The World App currently has 40 million users, while almost 20 million have verified World IDs, according to the company.

