Au10tix IDV, deepfake detection helps Microsoft improve internal partner validation

Microsoft has reduced fake account openings by 90 percent on its businesses compliance and fraud screening platform OneVet, thanks to its collaboration with identity verification and deepfake detection solution provider Au10tix.

OneVet is an internal platform for validation of partner accounts and relies on its Verifiable Credentials (VCs) infrastructure and Au10tix’s identity verification software, including deepfake detection and global document coverage. The solution is supported by Microsoft Azure Cloud.

The combined product has significantly reduced impersonation attempts and unauthorized access, Au10tix says in a release. All of this was achieved by replacing traditional manual or document-only identification methods.

In the future, Microsoft and Au10tix plan to add additional layers of deepfake and synthetic fraud detection and achieve broader adoption of reusable identity for workforce and B2C use cases. Microsoft’s partners receive cryptographically protected VCs that can be used for future access.

The duo is also planning to increase identity privacy protection and expand automated verification across new B2B trust frameworks in the Microsoft Entra Verified ID ecosystem, the Israeli company says.

“As fraud accelerates and becomes more complex, this collaboration with Microsoft gives organizations a stronger, simpler path to trust,” says Yair Tal, CEO of Au10tix. “By combining reusable Verifiable Credentials, deep identity intelligence, and fast, seamless integration, we help enterprises reduce risk with minimal friction while improving the experience for legitimate users.”

Au10tix has been collaborating with the tech giant for some time as a Microsoft Verified ID credentials issuer and verification partner. In December, Au10tix’s biometric and identity verification services became available through Microsoft’s Security Store as an issuer of reusable digital credentials on the Entra platform.

Future collaboration is likely to include agentic AI and rapidly evolving fraud techniques, Ofer Friedman, chief business development officer for Au10tix, said in an interview with Biometric Update.

