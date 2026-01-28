EES rollout is a ‘mess,’ say experts as border system enters second phase

The EU’s biometric border registration scheme, the Entry-Exit System (EES), entered its second rollout phase this month, obliging countries to increase traveler registration to at least 35 percent. Travel industry organizations, however, warn that the increase is causing serious issues for airports, with some experts stating that the system’s rollout is “a mess.”​

The EES officially started its phased six-month introduction on October 12, 2025. Border authorities of 29 Schengen Area countries were required to register a minimum of 10 percent of non-EU visitors, including taking their fingerprints and a facial image.

On January 9th, 2026, that threshold rose to a minimum of 35 percent. By April 10th, the rollout of the EES is due to be completed, with border officers conducting biometric registration of 100 percent of all eligible travelers. EU countries are free to complete the EES rollout before the deadline.

The rollout of the border system has been plagued by technical difficulties, staff shortages and long queues. During the chaotic Christmas season, airports saw border control processing times of up to 70 percent.

If operational issues are not resolved, airports and airlines may experience much more severe congestion and systemic disruption, Olivier Jankovec, Director General of Airports Council International (ACI) Europe, told The Telegraph after the second stage of the rollout commenced earlier in January.

​The system is “clearly struggling,” adds Saj Ahmad, chief analyst at StrategicAero Research.

“I would not characterise this rollout as anything other than a mess, and we aren’t even in the thrust of the real busy season, which is summer,” Ahmad says.​

EES issues plague airports in Portugal, Spain, France

The Lisbon Airport in Portugal abandoned biometric checks for manual passport stamping at the beginning of 2026, after passengers faced seven-hour delays at the border. The EES will be put on hold for 3 months, with the airport introducing the system before its full rollout deadline in April.

Border authorities can temporarily pause EES checks if required and they should apply that rule to minimize delays, says Mark Tanzer, chief executive of ABTA, a trade association for UK tour operators and travel agents.

The similar move has been done in the UK, where EES rollout was paused for car passengers at the Port of Dover in November at the request of French authorities.

“We are also urging border authorities to do all they can to minimize delays,” Tanzer said in a release earlier in January. “They have contingency measures at their disposal – such as standing down the system or limiting checks – and we want them to be utilized to help manage the flow of people.”

Spanish airports, including in popular tourist destinations such as Malaga, Tenerife South, Lanzarote, have also been experiencing serious delays. The Spanish Confederation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodation (CEHAT) warned earlier this month that long queues for passport checks at airports are “neither isolated nor temporary.”

Biometric and other tech systems are not yet operating at full capacity and exhibit serious deficiencies in response times. The issue is compounded by insufficient police personnel to meet the actual demand, the organization notes.

“We are facing a common situation at many international airports in Spain that requires an immediate and coordinated response from the State.” says Jorge Marichal, president of CEHAT.

France has also been experiencing delays at airports in Paris, especially Charles de Gaulle Airport, according to Connexion France.

ETIAS likely to be obligatory in 2027

Europe is also preparing for the arrival of the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS).

The system is currently being introduced at Spanish airports, including Madrid and Malaga, with a soft launch planned for the end of 2026 following the implementation of EES, news outlet Idealista reports.

A six-month transition period will follow ETIAS implementation, during which travelers can enter participating countries without the authorization. The updated timeline means ETIAS won’t become a mandatory boarding requirement until April 2027, the paper notes.

This information is yet to be confirmed by ETIAS itself.

“ETIAS will start operations in the last quarter of 2026. No action is required from travellers at this point. The European Union will inform about the specific date for the start of ETIAS several months prior to its launch,” says the official notification. ”

The pre-travel screening system will become mandatory for nationals who can travel to the Schengen Area without needing a visa for short stays. The travel authorization will be digitally linked to travelers’ passports and will be valid for up to three years, or until their passport expires.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | border security | digital travel | Entry/Exit System (EES) | ETIAS