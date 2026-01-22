Fraud prevention for online gambling is a high-stakes market

FB pixel

According to GamblingIQ’s 2026 “Defenders of Trust” industry report, the gambling sector has been the number one target for fraudsters for four consecutive years. On average, 7.6 percent of all online casino bets worldwide are linked to fraud. Fraud prevention and a solid managed security service provider (MSSP) are “mission critical,” and finding quality help is a mission unto itself.

The Defenders of Trust report identifies firms that excel at fraud prevention in the gambling sector. The list includes many familiar names from the biometrics and digital identity world. Jumio, Veriff, Socure, Facephi and Persona are present. Yoti, Au10tix, IDVerse, Incode, Onfido and Seon make the cut. Mitek, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Experian and IDnow all appear, along with GBG and Caf.

Top marks are given to Sumsub, thanks to its ability to address the full spectrum of online gambling-related fraud, according to a release.

The company’s catalog of gambling-focused SDKs and fraud prevention tools has demonstrated its commitment to the market, and its statistics support its case: “Sumsub claims industry-leading conversion (roughly 91 to 96 percent across the U.S., UK and Brazil).”

Kris Galloway, head of iGaming product at Sumsub, says “fraud in iGaming no longer happens in isolated bursts. The real risk emerges after a player is onboarded, where bonus abuse, collusion, and coordinated rings are increasingly amplified by AI tools.”

The number one ranking validates that statement, with GamblingIQ proclaiming that an “emphasis on the ‘after’ is Sumsub’s edge. Where once verification meant a scanned passport and a hope, Sumsub layers device intelligence, transaction monitoring and dynamic risk scoring into a reusable ID model.”

TransUnion and GeoComply take the number two and three spots, respectively.

