Global ID awarded US patent for finger vein access control system

Swiss firm Global ID has acquired a new U.S. patent that, according to a release, “covers a method, a system, and a biometric server designed to securely control user access to desktops within an organization,” using “biometric analysis of the venous network.”

The patent illustrates a system that reads finger vein patterns in 3D to provide biometric access to workstations. It says “an aim of the invention is to add a multimodal access control (AC) to an existing password-based access control system deployed between a desktop and a directory server.”

The firm believes it has “potentially decisive applications in highly sensitive sectors such as healthcare, finance, and defense.”

“In hospitals, a fraudulent login can expose medical records; in banks, it can enable financial fraud; in the military or defense sector, it can compromise critical systems,” says a blog from the company.

For highly regulated industries, security, speed and compliance all must be taken into account. Global ID says its finger vein system ticks all the boxes.

“Unlike fingerprints or facial recognition, vein biometrics relies on analyzing the internal blood vessel pattern of the hand or finger. Invisible to the naked eye, unique to each individual, and extremely difficult to replicate, this biological marker is considered one of the most reliable to date.”

“With this new patent, Global ID strengthens its position in a still-niche but fast-growing segment: a form of cybersecurity in which human identity becomes the ultimate key to accessing information systems.”

Patent number US12505187 was issued to Global ID on December 23, 2025. It follows another U.S. patent awarded to the firm in March 2025.

Article Topics

access control | finger vein | Global ID | patents | vein biometrics