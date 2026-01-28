FB pixel

Global ID awarded US patent for finger vein access control system

Swiss firm identifies use cases in high-risk sectors like healthcare, defense
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Access Control  |  Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News
Global ID awarded US patent for finger vein access control system
 

Swiss firm Global ID has acquired a new U.S. patent that, according to a release, “covers a method, a system, and a biometric server designed to securely control user access to desktops within an organization,” using “biometric analysis of the venous network.”

The patent illustrates a system that reads finger vein patterns in 3D to provide biometric access to workstations. It says “an aim of the invention is to add a multimodal access control (AC) to an existing password-based access control system deployed between a desktop and a directory server.”

The firm believes it has “potentially decisive applications in highly sensitive sectors such as healthcare, finance, and defense.”

“In hospitals, a fraudulent login can expose medical records; in banks, it can enable financial fraud; in the military or defense sector, it can compromise critical systems,” says a blog from the company.

For highly regulated industries, security, speed and compliance all must be taken into account. Global ID says its finger vein system ticks all the boxes.

“Unlike fingerprints or facial recognition, vein biometrics relies on analyzing the internal blood vessel pattern of the hand or finger. Invisible to the naked eye, unique to each individual, and extremely difficult to replicate, this biological marker is considered one of the most reliable to date.”

“With this new patent, Global ID strengthens its position in a still-niche but fast-growing segment: a form of cybersecurity in which human identity becomes the ultimate key to accessing information systems.”

Patent number US12505187 was issued to Global ID on December 23, 2025. It follows another U.S. patent awarded to the firm in March 2025.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

TikTok’s updated privacy policy deepens concerns over user data

As TikTok restructures its U.S. operations under a newly created, majority American-owned joint venture, the company has quietly updated its…

 

UK government defending police use of facial recognition

The UK government is defending police use of facial recognition technology – both in court and on the public stage….

 

Singapore trials face biometrics for motorcyclists at Woodlands Checkpoint

Motorcyclists entering Singapore will now be able to use just their face to clear immigration. Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority…

 

Many African countries will operationalize continental DPI frameworks in 2026: Report

Research and policy organization DigitA has projected that 2026 will be a turning point for many African nations where the…

 

NADRA launches Bug Bounty Challenge to fortify Pakistan’s digital ID infrastructure

Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched its first-ever Bug Bounty Challenge 2026, a national competition designed to…

 

Level 3 PAD test from iBeta sets the bar for biometric liveness in age of advanced fraud

Having awarded the first passing mark under its new Level 3 presentation attack detection (PAD) testing, iBeta Quality Assurance is…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events