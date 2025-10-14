eTUNNEL brings its vein biometrics to US and Middle East

South Korean biometric access security company eTUNNEL has announced expansion to the U.S. and the Middle East.

The company plans to bring its hybrid fingerprint vein technology, integrated into door locks, PC logon devices and ID cards, to new customers across the two markets, targeting residential, government and office buildings.

In the U.S. market, eTunnel will offer a special “smart housing bundle” through partnerships with builders and proptech firms, including a door lock, hub and subscriptions.

eTUNNEL’s devices include liveness detection and privacy-preserving technology: Authentication images are deleted immediately after processing, while logs are stored in a separate, secure environment, the company says in a release.

The firm also shared its internal roadmaps, targeting an annual revenue run rate of US$150 million to $250 million within five to seven years.

In 2024, eTUNNEL won a contract to supply the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) biometric smart cards. ITU member organizations include the United Nations and 40 affiliated organizations, which could mean eTUNNEL has issued up to a million cards.

