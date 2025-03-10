Global ID wins US patent for its BioID Security Protocol

Swiss-based finger vein biometrics startup Global ID has been awarded a U.S. patent for its BioID security protocol. A release says the patent covers “a series of protocols that enable a small, tamper-resistant device to be used as a biometric identity document, which can be scanned by authorized terminals.”

Specifically, the abstract describes a “method for recognizing and/or identifying a user with a chip in an electronic identity object storing a digital identity,” which aims to provide highly secure digital identification while strongly protecting privacy.

Per the release, “unlike biometric passports, Global ID’s protocols do not disclose any digital evidence and are essentially deniable.” Accessing identity information from the device requires passing through an access control, which can follow either “a strong path based on a public key infrastructure (PKI) or a weak path based on a password, offering different functionalities.”

The stated aims of the invention are “to provide a secure identification and/or recognition of a user based on an electronic identity object that is more robust and secure than known systems,” to provide “a secure identification and/or recognition being enabled by an electronic identity object, such as a smart card, with limited computational and memory resources,” and to “release the least possible amount of information from the electronic identity object to any terminal.”

biometric identification | biometrics | finger vein | Global ID | patents | vein biometrics | vein recognition