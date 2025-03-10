FB pixel

Global ID wins US patent for its BioID Security Protocol

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News
Global ID wins US patent for its BioID Security Protocol
 

Swiss-based finger vein biometrics startup Global ID has been awarded a U.S. patent for its BioID security protocol. A release says the patent covers “a series of protocols that enable a small, tamper-resistant device to be used as a biometric identity document, which can be scanned by authorized terminals.”

Specifically, the abstract describes a “method for recognizing and/or identifying a user with a chip in an electronic identity object storing a digital identity,” which aims to provide highly secure digital identification while strongly protecting privacy.

Per the release, “unlike biometric passports, Global ID’s protocols do not disclose any digital evidence and are essentially deniable.” Accessing identity information from the device requires passing through an access control, which can follow either “a strong path based on a public key infrastructure (PKI) or a weak path based on a password, offering different functionalities.”

The stated aims of the invention are “to provide a secure identification and/or recognition of a user based on an electronic identity object that is more robust and secure than known systems,” to provide “a secure identification and/or recognition being enabled by an electronic identity object, such as a smart card, with limited computational and memory resources,” and to “release the least possible amount of information from the electronic identity object to any terminal.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Vision-Box wins Portuguese tender, Collins Aerospace makes deal with Manila airport

Biometric travel technology continues expanding alongside the travel boom with Vision-Box, Collins Aerospace and SITA speeding up traveler processing and…

 

NADRA urges citizens to follow death registration process

Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a fervent appeal, urging citizens to follow up death registration processes…

 

To comply or not to comply? US bins AML law, Umazi offers compliance at scale

Money laundering is an oft-cited concern for businesses seeking fraud prevention tools; hence the familiar industry shorthand for anti-money laundering,…

 

Car rental application indicator of expanding IDV market

A common dream scenario described at digital identity conferences has become a reality in Mexico, where a partnership between Avis…

 

Age assurance laws influence search as users try and avoid biometric age checks

The debate over biometric age assurance measures for porn sites has moved to the pages of mainstream U.S. media, with…

 

AI agents bolstering security for biometric authentication

By Anshu Raj, Director of Operations at Chetu While biometric authentication has gone mainstream across countless industries, we have seen recent…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events