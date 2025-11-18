Gentex moves into biometric access control and security with BioConnect deal

Electronics and computer vision supplier Gentex has acquired BioConnect, a Toronto-based supplier of biometric authentication hardware and software for security and access control.

Gentex is best known for its automotive electronics, but also serves the aerospace, fire protection and medical industries. The company will integrate BioConnect’s multi-modal authentication and enterprise security platform.

“Biometric technology is playing an increasingly important role in the industries in which we operate, including automotive, aerospace, medical, and smart home,” says Gentex Chief Operations Officer and Chief Technology Officer Neil Boehm. “This acquisition not only provides Gentex with a strong foothold in the security and access control industry, but also the expertise to continue developing advanced biometric solutions for the industries we currently serve.”

“Gentex’s engineering capabilities, software expertise, and quality, high-volume electronics manufacturing will not only help us grow in the security and access control space but also expand into new platforms and industries,” says Rob Douglas, BioConnect founder and CEO.

Gentex is forming a Security & Access Control team, led by Douglas and combining personnel from BioConnect and EyeLock, which Gentex acquired along with the rest of Voxx International for $175 million earlier this year. There are synergies between BioConnect and EyeLock, Gentex says, particularly in the use of EyeLock’s iris biometrics hardware with BioConnect’s platform.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

access control | acquisitions | BioConnect | biometrics | EyeLock | Gentex