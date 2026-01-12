FB pixel

No false alerts in UK POC of live facial recognition for immigration enforcement

Holyhead port trial results in 1 arrest out of 7,500 faces seen
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Facial Recognition
No false alerts in UK POC of live facial recognition for immigration enforcement
 

A single arrest was made following a live facial recognition match at a UK port during a November proof-of-concept trial, but more importantly the biometric technology did not generate any false alerts, according to a transparency update provided by the Home Office.

The transparency data on a deployment of live facial recognition for Immigration Enforcement from November 10 to 29, 2025 was released by the Home Office on Friday. The trial was held at the Port of Holyhead in Anglesey, Wales.

In each of eight deployments, live facial recognition was implemented on one or two  cameras, with watchlists of up to 4,868 subjects and a match threshold of 0.64. Combined, Home Office counted approximately 7,500 “faces seen,” two interventions, one arrest or “disposal” and no incorrect alerts.

The POC was managed by South Wales Police and Greater Manchester Police, and targeted 0.1 percent “false alert rate” (FAR). Recognition time was also noted as a key performance metric at the time, and Border Force Director General Phil Douglas told The Sun that the results of the POC show that if LFR is used, long waits to cross the border could be “considerably reduced.”

The plan was for the system to collect anonymized demographic data in the event of any false positive match, PublicTechnology reported at the time, but as there were no false alerts recorded, the disclosure includes no demographic information. An equality impact assessment from published prior to the trial by Home Office confirms that the agency uses NEC’s Neoface V4 for live facial recognition.

Shortly before the POC was launched, Conservative Party Leader Kemi Badenoch argued that by using facial recognition and creating a “Removals Force,” the UK could do more to reduce illegal immigration than it could through the introduction of mandatory right to work checks carried out with a new national digital ID.

With the results of the POC in hand, Home Office is likely to announce new deployment of LFR to the UK’s ports soon.

Home Office launched a 10-week public consultation in December on the use of facial recognition, including LFR, by UK police.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Telefónica Tech launches self-sovereign identity tool based on verifiable credentials

Telefónica’s digital business unit, Telefónica Tech, has announced the launch of a self-sovereign identity product based on verifiable credentials. A…

 

OmniSpeech targets voice deepfake detection market with Zoom integration

Maryland-based OmniSpeech has released its audio deepfake detection software to the Zoom Marketplace to secure video calls against AI-powered fraud….

 

Scottish police invite public feedback on law enforcement use of biometric tech

Scotland’s police authorities are inviting the public to share their views on an upcoming strategy for the use of biometrics…

 

Select ID certified Orchestration Service Provider under UK DIATF

Select ID has been certified under the UK’s Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) as an Orchestration Service Provider…

 

In 2026, 90% of Australian population will have access to digital drivers licenses

Digital driver’s licenses continue to see “middling uptake” in Queensland, according to new figures cited by InnovationAus, even as the…

 

Meta pledges compliance with social media laws while continuing pushback

Meta wants Australia to know that it’s toeing the line. That’s the message the company conveys with a new update…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events