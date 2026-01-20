FB pixel

OCR Studio to demo prototype AR glasses with ID document-reading AI at MWC Barcelona

| Chris Burt
OCR Studio will demonstrate its ID document recognition on AR glasses at the upcoming MWC Barcelona event. The company plans to showcase the AI system’s capabilities for on-device recognition of various kinds of documents and machine-readable objects, delivered by a core of ultra-light neural networks.

The company’s AI software for smart glasses, which use OCR ID for automatic recognition of physical IDs and other documents, was launched in December.

AI systems for smart glasses typically transmit data to external servers or clouds, according to a company announcement, and therefore require an internet connection.

OCR Studio says its AI system can recognize ID documents from more than 250 issuers, including ID cards, passports and driver’s licenses. The edge data processing helps the software maintain compliance with privacy regulations including the EU’s GDPR, Saudi Arabia’s PDPL and China’s PIPL, the company says. The software works with the current ICAO Doc 9303 MRZ specification, but also supports the incoming ISO/IEC standard for MRZ.

The company declared its readiness for the revised MRZ standard a month ago. That standard expands the mandatory code indicating the document is a passport to two letters, in part to support biometric verification and digital travel credentials like those behind IATA’s One ID, according to a newsletter previously published by the aviation body.

Capabilities from OCR BANK-scan and OCR MRZ-scan are integrated with the AR glasses software, making it able to capture details from payment cards.

MWC Barcelona will be held March 2 to 5, 2026 at Fira Gran Via.

