Philippines and Thailand mull ID verification for social media accounts

After countries such as Nepal and Vietnam have moved towards introducing identity verification on social media, the Philippines and Thailand are exploring similar steps.

Manila has launched an official discussion on introducing mandatory identity verification on social platforms. The Philippine Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has requested public comments on the proposed measure, which is designed to “establish accountability in cyberspace.”

If implemented, all social media platforms operating in the Philippines will be required to introduce a Mandatory Account Verification System at no cost to account users and link all profiles to a verified legal identity. The verification system would rely on SIM numbers – Filipinos are already required to register their SIM cards by presenting photo IDs.

The regulation would apply to social media companies both with or without a physical office in the country, according to a DICT circular published last week.

The document proposes several new obligations, including multi-factor authentication (MFA), end-to-end encryption of verification data, generating unique digital tokens to mark verified accounts and yearly security reviews to verify that identity databases remain free from unauthorized access. Minors will be required to verify accounts through parents or legal guardians.

Stakeholders have until January 28th to submit their comments, media outlet NewsBytes reports. The proposal, however, is already stirring criticism from rights groups.

The Philippines has previously attempted to introduce the measure in 2022, when it was shot down by then President Rodrigo Duterte. Opponents then argued that the regulation could endanger privacy and cause harm to activists and rights defenders.

The government argues that mandatory ID verification is necessary to help law enforcement crack down on online scams, phishing, identity theft, cyber libel and online sexual abuse and exploitation of children. The circular will also help prevent accounts designed to “manipulate public opinion and destabilize national security.”

“We are cognizant of the fact that there are a lot of issues involved in terms of the right to freedom of speech, right to express their thoughts, but we have to balance this with the need for security as well as protecting children and the ones most vulnerable,” says DICT Undersecretary Sarah Sison.

Thailand putting social media advertisers under close watch

Thailand has launched a second round of public consultations on a draft regulation requiring the verification of both social media users and advertisers. According to the revised draft, social media platforms will implement stricter identity verification rules for advertisers, involving government IDs and digital identities.

The stricter rules will apply if the advertiser has a history of user complaints or platform violations. Advertisements that involve finance, investment, loans, sensitive personal data, or content flagged as potentially involving cybercrime will also be under higher scrutiny and so will advertisements that specifically targets vulnerable groups, such as the elderly or other at-risk demographics.

“In such cases, platforms must conduct identity verification using government-issued identification documents and must confirm the accuracy, authenticity, and currency of these documents with the issuing government agencies,” says the document. “Alternatively, platforms may verify identity through an eligible digital identity verification and authentication system provider.”

Platforms will be required to retain advertiser information, such as names, representatives, government-issued IDs, or certificates of incorporation.

The Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) has invited stakeholders to submit comments until February 2nd. The agency also plans to hold a focus group session on January 27th to explain the policy and gather feedback.

​In November, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society held talks with private sector stakeholders, such as Google, LINE and TikTok on strengthening Thailand’s digital identity verification system. The discussion centered on upgrading user identity verification to include real-name checks and face biometrics alongside phone or email confirmation to prevent fake accounts from being created.

Last year, the Southeast Asian country also ordered mobile operators to implement biometric liveness detection technology for SIM card registration in a bid to curb identity theft and fraud.

