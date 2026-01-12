Select ID certified Orchestration Service Provider under UK DIATF

Select ID has been certified under the UK’s Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) as an Orchestration Service Provider (OSP).

The London, England-based firm has also achieved ISO/IEC 27001 accreditation for information security management.

The DIATF certification provides evidence that Select ID meets UK government requirements for orchestrating digital identity services. The certifications are meant to guarantee certain standards for governance, risk management and security are met.

As an OSP, the company provides a mechanism for organizations to connect with multiple reusable digital identity providers through a single contract and integrated connection.

ISO/IEC 27001 accreditation indicates that Select ID has implemented an Orchestration Network Management System (ONMS) designed to ensure confidentiality, integrity and availability of data across its operations.

“We are the only pure-play reusable ID network OSP, separating the enabling role of orchestration from identity services,” Select ID said, in a LinkedIn post.

“In this way Select ID allows organisations to reduce vendor lock-in, improve resilience and respond quickly to changes in regulation or customer demand.”

“Achieving DIATF certification as the UK’s only dedicated orchestration network using open standards to connect Relying Parties to multiple Reusable ID providers is a significant step for Select ID and our early ecosystem,” says Select ID CEO Nick Mothershaw. “This recognizes the role orchestration plays in making digital identity scalable, resilient and future-proofed. Combined with ISO 27001, it underlines our focus on trust, security, and operational excellence.”

The certification of the Select ID Orchestration Network was carried out by the Kantara Initiative.

Select ID’s orchestration platform is positioned for use in industries such as banking, fintech, and payments where identity assurance, fraud prevention and compliance with regulatory frameworks are central.

The UK DIATF is presently in its third version and a “wide-ranging testing programme” is in effect as further refinements are being made, according to the UK government, which estimates that its digital identity plan could save up to £45 billion (US$60.5 billion) through the digitization of public services.

The government is also rolling out GOV.UK One Login, a more secure way for British taxpayers to prove their identity and access online government services. HM Revenue and Customs, the department which collects tax, currently uses SMS-based one-time passwords (OTPs) to verify users logging in to their accounts.

Such OTPs are being phased out, such as in the UAE and Thailand, since SMS-based codes are susceptible to scams and present security risks. Digital ID and biometrics can provide simultaneously more secure and convenient verification methods, experts have said.

