US State Dept. issues sources sought notice for biometric system in Guatemala

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) issued a Sources Sought Notice to support the Guatemalan Migration Institute’s (IGM) initiative for modernizing its migration control systems.

The modernization is a key part of Guatemala’s broader migration reform efforts that is aimed at enhancing the country’s ability to handle biometric data and facilitate secure border control practices.

The project is intended to help facilitate better collaboration between the U.S. and Guatemala in securing their borders, improving immigration control, and combating identity fraud.

The U.S. is providing not only the technology necessary for biometrics-based border security, but also the training and support required to maintain the system over the long term.

The ultimate goal is to develop a system that can register and store biometric-based entry records, which would then be accessible to U.S. authorities.

To that end the Department of State seeks to gather information regarding the capabilities of potential contractors who could supply the necessary biometric hardware and software infrastructure to support the new platform.

While the notice is solely for market research purposes, it serves as an important step in understanding the landscape of available vendors capable of fulfilling the detailed technical and operational requirements outlined in the notice. It is not a formal solicitation, and no contract award is implied.

The database software required for the system must be capable of handling significant amounts of biometric data, as it will need to support fingerprint, facial, and iris recognition data from many individuals.

A key requirement for the software is the ability to support remote procedure calls for effective communication between systems, which is essential for the integration of multiple services.

Furthermore, the software should feature an API that supports efficient integration, enabling smooth communication between different components of the biometric system and external services.

The API should be well-documented and provide the necessary software development kits for future system support, including integration with other biometric systems and services.

The license for the software must support the registration of 160 million fingerprint records, 16 million facial records, 32 million iris records, and must be able to perform multiple simultaneous searches in large biometric databases.

Additionally, the software should comply with internationally recognized biometric standards such as ISO and ANSI formats and meet the MINEX III standard or a superior equivalent for fingerprint template interoperability.

The hardware requirements for the server infrastructure include a high-performance system with dual Intel Xeon processors, providing 36 cores and 64 threads, and at least 1.5TB of memory, ensuring the system can handle the intensive data processing needs of a biometric database.

The server will also require a robust storage configuration, including a RAID 10 system with 24 hard drives, each 2.4TB in capacity, as well as backup hard drives in a spare RAID configuration to ensure data redundancy and security.

Networking capabilities will be critical, with requirements for four 32Gbps fiber channel connections to support high-speed data transfers. In addition, the server must include RJ45 ports for Ethernet networking and ensure compatibility with various network speeds, from 1Gbps to 5Gbps.

Redundant power supplies are required, along with uninterruptible power supplies to maintain system functionality during power interruptions.

For installation, the vendor will be required to submit an implementation plan that outlines the different phases of the project. This will include clear milestones and timelines for the deployment of the biometric database and server infrastructure.

The U.S. government will provide oversight during the installation process, ensuring that the system is implemented according to agreed-upon specifications.

In addition to providing the software and hardware, the vendor will also be responsible for offering extensive training and support services.

A major component of the project is knowledge transfer to IGM staff, ensuring that they can independently operate and maintain the system once it is in place.

The vendor will be required to conduct an intensive 40-hour hands-on workshop for technical staff, focusing on system integration, testing, and the connectivity of the biometric system with IGM’s enrollment and verification processes.

This workshop will be essential to the effective deployment of the biometric platform, ensuring that IGM staff can troubleshoot and support the system independently.

Operational staff will also need training to ensure that they understand how to use the system in a real-world, high-volume environment, such as at airports or border crossings. This training will focus on best practices for capturing high-quality biometric data, including fingerprints, facial images, and iris scans.

In addition, staff will learn how to interpret matching scores and system responses, ensuring that they can use the system effectively for identification and verification processes.

