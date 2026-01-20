FB pixel

World’s iris biometrics scans launch in one country, undone in another

Orbs deployed in Italy, data deleted in Kenya
| Stephen Mayhew
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Iris / Eye Recognition
World’s iris biometrics scans launch in one country, undone in another
 

World has made its debut in Italy, deploying Orbs to Rome to register “proof of human” with iris biometrics scans.

Online fraud in Italy cost 181 million euros in 2024, according to the company’s blog post announcing the launch, which goes on to detail the challenges of online authenticity in the country and around the world.

World ID is recommended for ticketing and entertainment use cases, financial services and platforms like social media and dating apps in the announcement.

World also highlights that it only registers users at least 18 years old, giving it potential utility for age verification.

The company also highlights the privacy protections built into its system, which does not store names, government IDs, images or biometric templates.

Kenya confirms all biometric data deleted

Tools for Humanity has deleted any biometric data it collected from Kenyans, after the country’s data protection authority was not won over by World’s argument that it preserves privacy.

Kenya’s Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) confirmed the World parent’s compliance with orders it made last year under the Data Protection Act. The DPC had found that TfH failed to conduct a necessary Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA) prior to scanning Kenyan’s iris biometric data. The issuance of the Worldcoin cryptocurrency in return for registration was also declared in violation of the requirement that people only submit their data on a voluntary basis. The Kenya Times further reports that TfH failed an obligation to register its affiliates in the country.

The confirmation concludes a process that started back in mid-2023, when the first group of national data protection regulators began looking into World’s (then “Worldcoin’s”) compliance.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Seon rolls out identity verification that combines core KYC, fraud intelligence

Seon, the anti-fraud and AML compliance provider based in Austin, Texas, has announced the launch of a new identity verification…

 

Data, quotas, and biometric surveillance are reshaping US immigration enforcement

What looks like randomness in modern immigration enforcement is not disorder – it is design. Across the country, U.S. Immigration…

 

Age verification expands in gaming: Minecraft selects Yoti, Discord tests Persona

Minecraft players in the UK with adult accounts will have to complete age checks starting in February to continue using…

 

Regulations, but not for us: US age check debate bounces around the tech stack

The so-called tech temperance movement is upon us. Biometric age assurance tools are the new seatbelts, and legislation to make…

 

OneID cites privacy preservation for 10M age verification user milestone

OneID crossed over the 10 million user threshold for its age verification service in 2025, and is preparing to bring…

 

UK examining age assurance accuracy, kids social media use to build on OSA

For social media, the regulatory genie is out of the bottle. As nations look to Australia, which has prohibited social…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events