FB pixel

EU releases use case manual for PID in EUDI Wallets

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
EU releases use case manual for PID in EUDI Wallets
 

The EU estimates that around 400 million users will benefit from identification for online services based on Person Identification Data (PID) – a core credential within the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet. The European Commission has now published a use case manual on PID, outlining how the public and private sectors can use PID-based identification.

The Use Case Manual is targeted at the Wallet implementers, EU Member States and other stakeholders interested in the development of the EUDI Wallet. It describes user journeys, use case development legislation, and governance structures. It also lists technical specifications and software libraries and infrastructures.

Within the EUDI Wallet, a PID is a credential issued by EU Member States that includes attributes such as full name, date of birth, nationality, and other details. After authenticating an EUDI Wallet user using a PID, a Relying Party can grant them access to services, such as banking, social security, taxation, or telecom subscriptions. PID can also be used to register a new account at the service provider.

Use cases involving PID were tested by the POTENTIAL consortium as part of the EU’s Large Scale Pilots (LSPs) for the EUDI Wallet. POTENTIAL applied PID during a cross-border interoperability testing for digital government services.

According to the manual, PID can provide an alternative way to register and identify users across the EU at a high level of assurance for both government services and private organizations, such as financial institutions and mobile network operators. The credential helps reduce fraud and identity theft and comply with Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti Money Laundering (AML) regulations, as well as eIDAS.

For users, PID-based identification allows easy access to online services using a secure digital identity, while giving them control over which identity attributes are shared with each service.

The Use Case Manual PID-based identification in online services is available at this link.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

World ID, Dock deconstruct decentralized identity model for age of bots

An online conversation hosted by Nick Lambert of Dock Labs takes a look under the hood at World ID and…

 

Fraud, evolved: Ingenium spotlights biometric injection attacks and IAD assurance

Biometric injection attacks are emerging as the key vulnerability in biometric remote identity verification and user authentication systems, making assurance…

 

Ring expands ‘Search Party’ function from lost dogs to broader surveillance

The Ring home security ecosystem is at the center of a privacy and surveillance debate after internal communications, a controversial…

 

Utah passes amendments to State-Endorsed Digital Identity law

Utah’s state legislature has voted unanimously to pass SB 275, the State-Endorsed Digital Identity Program Amendments bill. The law makes…

 

Why the latest consultation on UK police biometrics watchdog leaves too many questions

By Professor Fraser Sampson, former UK Biometrics & Surveillance Camera Commissioner How should we regulate the police use of facial recognition…

 

Japan issues tender for biometric identification system support

The Ministry of Justice in Tokyo has published a procurement notice for operating support of the Japan Biometric Identification System…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events