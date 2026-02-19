EU releases use case manual for PID in EUDI Wallets

The EU estimates that around 400 million users will benefit from identification for online services based on Person Identification Data (PID) – a core credential within the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet. The European Commission has now published a use case manual on PID, outlining how the public and private sectors can use PID-based identification.

The Use Case Manual is targeted at the Wallet implementers, EU Member States and other stakeholders interested in the development of the EUDI Wallet. It describes user journeys, use case development legislation, and governance structures. It also lists technical specifications and software libraries and infrastructures.

Within the EUDI Wallet, a PID is a credential issued by EU Member States that includes attributes such as full name, date of birth, nationality, and other details. After authenticating an EUDI Wallet user using a PID, a Relying Party can grant them access to services, such as banking, social security, taxation, or telecom subscriptions. PID can also be used to register a new account at the service provider.

Use cases involving PID were tested by the POTENTIAL consortium as part of the EU’s Large Scale Pilots (LSPs) for the EUDI Wallet. POTENTIAL applied PID during a cross-border interoperability testing for digital government services.

According to the manual, PID can provide an alternative way to register and identify users across the EU at a high level of assurance for both government services and private organizations, such as financial institutions and mobile network operators. The credential helps reduce fraud and identity theft and comply with Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti Money Laundering (AML) regulations, as well as eIDAS.

For users, PID-based identification allows easy access to online services using a secure digital identity, while giving them control over which identity attributes are shared with each service.

The Use Case Manual PID-based identification in online services is available at this link.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital wallets | EU Digital Identity Wallet | Person Identification Data (PID)