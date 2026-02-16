Fingerprint Cards slashes EBITDA loss and reports biometric SiP traction

Fingerprint Cards finished fiscal 2025 with significant revenue growth but a major gain in EBITDA over the prior year.

Revenue rose 18 million Swedish kronor (roughly US$2 million) to SEK 78.2 million ($8.7 million), but FPC’s EBITDA loss shrank from SEK 181.8 million ($20.3 million) to a loss of merely SEK19.1 million ($2.1 million).

Fourth quarter revenue was slightly down on a year-over-year basis, but affected by exchange rates. The reported results reflect a stable gross margin and headcount reduced by nearly half.

CEO Adam Philpott says traction for biometric system-in-package (SiP) AllKey provides reason for optimism.

Meanwhile John Lord has stepped down from Fingerprint Cards’ Board of Directors to maintain his other professional commitments.

Article Topics

biometrics | financial results | Fingerprint Cards | stocks