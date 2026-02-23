ID4Africa opens registration for 2026 AGM, releases program brief

Pan-African identity movement ID4Africa has announced the start of registration for its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

This year’s event is scheduled to take place from May 12-15 in the commercial capital of Cote d’Ivoire, Abidjan, hosted by the Ivorian Ministry of Interior and Security, in collaboration with the National Office for Civil Registration and Identification (ONECI).

The venue is the famous Exhibition Park of Abidjan known for hosting major national and international events.

“Guided by the theme ‘Digital Identity: From DPI to Digital Public Ecosystems,’ the 2026 AGM edition reflects the most ambitious program we have ever designed. Its exceptional scale is already visible in numbers,” ID4Africa said in an email to Biometric Update. The theme was officially unveiled in September last year.

The organizers said more than 2,300 identity stakeholders are expected at the gathering, with at least 200 speakers lined up, and more than 148 companies and solution providers bracing up to grace the exhibition arena.

While there’s room for intending participants to register, ID4Africa pointed out that all exposition booths have been fully booked.

The registration process can be completed here, and there’s a 20& early bird discount available for readers of Biometric Update, active until March 18. Use the code “BU!@26” during the registration process.

The AGM will last four days, two of which will be dedicated to plenary discussions, while the concluding two days will feature symposiums to be held on specific relevant themes, according to the program brief. Details of the event program will be unveiled progressively from today February 24.

The exposition of solutions will take place across the four days of the event.

For the first plenary day of the event, at least 20 speakers are listed, all of them “representing the leading voices shaping Africa’s digital transformation and the global development agenda.”

Each of the last two days will see the symposiums unfold in three tracks, with discussions on topics ranging from cybersecurity, digital ID and finance, CRVS and ID integration, ID for refugees and stateless persons, DPI for service delivery, ID and human rights, as well as Open source, verifiable credentials (VCs) and wallets.

“You can’t afford to miss this event of the year. So, don’t wait, secure your seat today,” ID4Africa urged potential attendees.

In January, ID4Africa unveiled its largest ever Class of Ambassadors to support the growing DPI momentum in Africa.

