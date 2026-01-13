ID4Africa reveals biggest ever Ambassadors Class Amid growing DPI momentum

Identity movement ID4Africa has published its largest ever Ambassadors Class made up of 130 senior officials working to expand the horizons of legal and digital identity in Africa.

This number is four more than those who made up last year’s class. There were 126 in the last batch, drawn from all of the movement’s 48 member countries in Africa.

Many of the Ambassadors are new, while others are returning.

In an announcement released January 13, ID4Africa described these individuals selected from national identity management authorities as “leaders who are directly involved in designing, governing, and delivering national and sectoral digital transformation initiatives, marking a decisive evolution in the role and composition of the Ambassadors Program.”

Since the launch of the program, Ambassadors chosen are always men and women of proven mettle in identity. This year, it’s no different.

The selection, according to ID4Africa Executive Chairman Dr Joseph Atick, brings together a class of authority, one made up of people who are leading flagship digital identity, payments, civil registration, social protection, and digital economy programs within their countries and institutions.

In remarks following the unveiling of the Ambassadors Class, Atick said: “We are witnessing a Class with authority that can assure real, measurable impact – leaders who are not only shaping policy, but actively implementing Africa’s digital transformation agenda. This is a powerful vote of confidence in African leadership and affirms the credibility of the ID4Africa Movement, as an increasing number of senior decision-makers seek to be part of it.”

The class this year, he added, marks the 10th anniversary of the program and “we are proud to see how much it has evolved since its inception.”

In addition to being described as the most senior, engaged and impactful Ambassadors Class to date, it is also said to have sectorial diversity with candidates picked from key sectors driving digital transformation.

“For years, ID4Africa has invested in empowerment and trusted its Ambassadors with governance through the Council. What we see today is the natural outcome of that investment. Africa’s digital transformation has reached a pinnacle, and it is clearly reflected in who now leads this Movement,” Atick commented.

The Movement believes working with this new Class of Ambassadors will be an opportunity to “continue to shape inclusive, trusted, and people-centered digital identity ecosystems across Africa.”

The unveiling of this year’s Ambassadors Class comes five months before ID4Africa’s 2026 AGM opens in Cote d’Ivoire. The theme “Digital Identity: From DPI to Digital Public Ecosystems (DPE)” was unveiled last September for the event scheduled to run from May 12-15.

