FB pixel

IDfy secures $52M to pursue digital ID trust services ambitions

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
IDfy secures $52M to pursue digital ID trust services ambitions
 

Digital ID verification firm IDfy has obtained funding of 476 crore Indian rupees, approximately US$52 million, to pursue its digital trust services plan in India under what it calls “TrustStack.”

In an announcement, the firm described TrustStack as “a unified platform for digital onboarding, risk mitigation, and privacy governance.”

Neo Asset Management Pvt Ltd was at the head of the Series F funding round, which also had contributions from existing backers such as Blume Ventures, Analog Capital, Elev8 Venture Partner, IndiaMART Ltd, and Kae Capital. The round had primary and secondary investment components.

“With 500+ enterprise clients across 10+ sectors and 500+ million checks annually, this capital will help us accelerate global expansion, invest in strategic acquisitions, and deepen innovation across our trust and privacy stack,” IDfy said in the announcement.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our investors for believing in this vision, and to our customers and partners who trust us every day with their most critical workflows,” it added.

Apart from strengthening the TrustStack product suite, it will also deploy some of the funds for new acquisitions and expansion into new international markets.

“Digital economies run on trust, the moment it breaks, adoption stops. This funding will accelerate our mission to build the digital infrastructure for trust for billions of people around the world,” IDfy co-founder and CEO, Ashok Hariharan, is quoted as saying by Economic Times of India.

Karthik Reddy, partner at Blume Ventures, one of the funders, also remarked: “As the best product gearing the market for the DPDP regulatory adoption (Privy) on the foundation of its OnboardIQ and One Risk platforms, IDfy is set for the escape velocity that makes us even more profitable and IPO-ready. The new investors see this opportunity and we are happy to bring in more long-term partners on this decade-plus journey.”

Launched in 2011, IDfy has operations in seven countries including India and some markets across Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

The funding comes at a time when there is said to be more attention paid to issues of data privacy and regulatory compliance following the operationalization of India’s Digital Personal Data Protection.

The last major announced funding for IDfy came in 2024 when $27 million was obtained, with the company saying at the time that the money will be used, among things, to expand operations and product development.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

V-Key gets PE firm backing to expand mobile digital identity security footprint

Singapore-headquartered digital identity and Mobile Application Protection and Security (MAPS) provider V-Key has a new majority investor, with Tower Capital…

 

WSO2 to help MOSIP’s passwordless authentication platform eSignet Go Thunder

IIIT-Bangalore, home to India’s burgeoning digital public goods efforts, has formed a partnership through the MOSIP initiative it hosts with…

 

Entrust face biometrics show major gains in NIST FRTE

A face biometrics algorithm submitted by Entrust to the NIST Face Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE) 1:1 Verification has made significant…

 

Planned Digi Yatra feature to enable credential sharing for global expansion

India’s facial biometrics-based air travel platform Digi Yatra has completed testing for passport-based enrolment, as part of its plans to…

 

Iran marries surveillance infrastructure, national ID to control population: report

The Iranian regime has been leveraging tools from its digital public infrastructure (DPI), combining them with its limited network of…

 

South Africa digital ID and mDL to launch this year, president promises

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has given his word that the country’s national digital ID system will be rolled…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events