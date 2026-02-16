FB pixel

Ping’s Rusbridge says the agent economy needs zero-trust evolution, not revolution

Chris Burt
The agent economy is replacing the digital economy the world is still adjusting to, Ping Identity Group Product Manager Adam Rusbridge says in the new episode of The Trust Files, from Velvet and Biometric Update.

But unauthenticated AI agents represent a trust gap in this new three-actor system, according to Rusbridge. He suggests the paradigm shift requires a universal trust layer to enable visibility and governance, which fortunately can be achieved by extending zero-trust identity foundations. It is an evolution, he says, not a revolution.

Runtime: 00:01:34

