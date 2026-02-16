Ping’s Rusbridge says the agent economy needs zero-trust evolution, not revolution

The agent economy is replacing the digital economy the world is still adjusting to, Ping Identity Group Product Manager Adam Rusbridge says in the new episode of The Trust Files, from Velvet and Biometric Update.

But unauthenticated AI agents represent a trust gap in this new three-actor system, according to Rusbridge. He suggests the paradigm shift requires a universal trust layer to enable visibility and governance, which fortunately can be achieved by extending zero-trust identity foundations. It is an evolution, he says, not a revolution.

Listen now: Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Podbean

Runtime: 00:01:34

Article Topics

Biometric Update Podcast | digital identity | digital trust | Ping Identity | The Trust Files