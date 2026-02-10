FB pixel

Trulioo again named one of British Columbia’s top employers, names new CPO

IDV firm wins accolade for second straight year, appoints Jana Hill in new role
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Trulioo again named one of British Columbia’s top employers, names new CPO
 

Vancouver-based biometrics and identity firm Trulioo has been recognized as a top employer in British Columbia for the second consecutive year, and hired a new chief of people.

A release says the annual BC’s Top Employers competition lauded Trulioo for its “investment in professional development, progressive vacation and personal time policies, and family-friendly programs that promote flexibility, inclusion and employee wellbeing.”

“This BC Top Employer recognition reinforces the strength of our culture and the leadership choices we make every day,” says Vicky Bindra, Trulioo’s CEO. “As a Canadian-founded company with deep roots in British Columbia, we’re proud to contribute to the growth of the local tech ecosystem while building a global platform. Our people are our competitive advantage, and we remain deeply committed to creating a workplace where teams can thrive, grow and make meaningful impact.”

Illustrating its commitment to people, Trulioo has created a new chief people officer (CPO) role and appointed executive Jana Hill, whose credits include high-growth startups and established public companies, including Nuvei, Element AI and CAE.

“Jana joins Trulioo at a critical stage of our evolution,” says Bindra. “Her experience scaling global organizations and leading through periods of transformation will be instrumental as we continue to grow. As chief people officer, Jana will strengthen our people strategy and build the leadership capability to drive the high-performance people-powered culture required to support our long-term ambitions.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

