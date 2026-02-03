Trust Stamp report shows firm optimizing funding for growth, expansion

Atlanta-based Trust Stamp has issued a business update, highlighting progress the firm made in the first month of 2026.

Trust Stamp Chief Executive Officer Gareth N. Genner reports that in Q4 2025 the company completed a financing round using a combination of market placements of stock via its S3 capacity and a warrant inducement agreement. The financing “was to provide working capital to give us the ability to achieve significant growth in 2026, which we intend to do through acquisitions, expansion of our customer base, and growing our service offerings.”

Overall, the report shows a continuing trend in market consolidation and convergence.

Two M&A agreements bring AI, testing capabilities for LLM training

That includes acquisitions of two alumni from the UK National Cybersecurity Center’s startup program. “Both companies bring technology and expertise that we believe will provide new products for our sales channels as well as enhancing our existing products,” Genner says.

“In one case we will be acquiring additional expertise and technology that can be applied to the safe and monitored implementation of AI solutions, a challenge that is material to every one of our existing and target customers. We then intend to marry that expertise with the crisis and resilience testing scenarios and training from the second proposed incoming group member to create advanced training resources expressly for LLM based solutions.”

The transactions differ in that one would be an outright purchase and the other would be a 50 percent ownership stake, with the incoming company becoming a “closely integrated element of the Trust Stamp group.” Both transactions aim to close before the end of February. Neither includes a cash consideration. “Proposed dilution from these transactions is less than 2.5 percent of our currently issued share capital,” Genner says.

The move is expected to fill critical leadership, executive, technical and operational roles that will immediately accelerate the firm’s go-to-market capacity. It is planning expansion into the EU and UK banking sectors, and is “engaging with the UK age verification market that is (largely unsuccessfully) seeking to comply with new government mandates.”

R&D yields new patents, palm capture tech

R&D activity has focused on the firm’s Stablecoin-focused Wallet of Wallets (WoW); it has signed an LOI with a Nasdaq company for a first deployment. “While our WoW product has not yet been taken to market,” Genner says, “it offers advanced capabilities and utilizes proven proprietary technologies. Therefore we believe that if we establish product-market fit, the economic potential could be substantial.”

Early stage R&D investment in Trust Stamp IP continues: Genner says “over the last two months, patent number 18/145,470 for ‘Systems and Processes for Multifactor Authentication Identification” has been issued, patent application number 19/268,664 entitled ‘Systems, Methods, and Protocols for Zero Knowledge Proof User Authentication’ has been published and a new application number 19/434,528 has been filed for further innovations in multifactor authentication.”

For its core biometric technologies in biometric authentication and tokenization, the Republic of Malta has provided a grant to support completion of proofs of concept for touchless palm capture and tokenization, and a combined face/palm multi-biometric StableKey IT2.

“We believe that these technologies could play an important role in the growing demand for multi-factor authentication to defeat deepfake attacks and be implemented in situations in which facial biometrics are practically, legally or culturally restricted.”

Rapid investment continues for technologies to respond to the growing dangers of AI-powered attacks: “We are currently in production-testing of new tools to combat both Injection and Generative Adversarial Network Attacks and we plan to submit our newest innovations for third-party certification in Q2,” Genner says.

African nation state projects, telcos support revenue pillar

The firm is expanding its footprint in the African market as a pillar of revenue for 2026. “Our multi-year investment in the African market has progressed from market cultivation to revenue generation,” Genner says. This month Trust Stamp received its first Purchase Order for its Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token (“IT2”) from a major African telecommunications company. “The initial purchase order is for the IT2 in a specific market but based upon customer communications, we anticipate both the geographic scope and product range expanding in 2026. This new customer is expected to generate 7-figure ARR once transaction flows are mature.”

Discussions with a second African telecom are also developing, making the sector a key target for further expansion. This complements its work with African nation states, for which it anticipates announcing specific revenue commitments in Q3 2026.

AAMVA partnership, healthcare sector drive business

“For some time we have provided our banking clients with U.S. driver’s license and identity document authentication through a long-term agreement with the American Association of Motor Vehicle Associations,” says Genner. “This has been an option within our broader product offering but we are now making it available as a stand-alone service and are actively engaged with two potential customers. While this service has a lower gross margin than SaaS sales of our software products it is highly profitable with rapid implementation and no additional infrastructure requirements.”

Furthemore, Trust Stamp has continued to pursue business in the healthcare sector, scoring an executed commercial implementation with an EU company, advanced negotiations to deploy the technology for an international pharmacy and primary care group in the EU, and early-stage discussions with two other medical services suppliers.

In summary, Trust Stamp is actively pursuing revenue in five focus areas: banking and financial services, stablecoin and cryptocurrency, African nation state and major telco projects, healthcare tech, and tap-in band and security services. Genner says commercialization of the latter has “continued to be stalled by the overall U.S. federal government budget hiatus but we remain very optimistic as to its potential.”

