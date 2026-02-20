UIDAI rolls out home-grown biometric deduplication platform, ID document verification

India’s identity authority is in the midst of rolling out a nationwide biometric deduplication platform to protect the integrity of its Aadhaar digital ID database. The database serves as the source of truth for identity verification and biometric authentication, so ensuring the uniqueness of each entry is integral to preserving trust and preventing fraud.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a platform for biometric deduplication and identity document verification which it describes as having next-generation capabilities enabled by AI.

The platform serves as an “Invisible Shield” against identity fraud, according to the UIDAI’s Friday announcement, checking each new enrollment against the database.

UIDAI developed matching algorithms for fingerprint, face and iris biometrics in collaboration with IIIT-Hyderabad, and runs it models on NVIDIA DGX high-performance inference infrastructure.

The enhanced deduplication capability has been rolled out in several states already, and is on track for completion “in the coming months,” the UIDAI says.

UIDAI has also implemented AI-based document metadata extraction for ID document verification to protect against fraudulent enrollments. Digilocker APIs are used for document verification calls, and NVIDIA’s AI inferencing infrastructure is used for semantic analysis and metadata extraction.

The new AI tools are part of a broader refresh of the Aadhaar system, which also includes the January launch of the Aadhaar mobile app with liveness detection, biometric unlock and identity and age verification features.

Officials including PM Narendra Modi discussed the potential for AI to allow India to build on its population-scale digital public infrastructure at the AI Impact Summit 2026 the country hosted this week.

