Age assurance a baseline requirement for AI in new White House framework

The U.S. has made child online safety the number one priority in its newly released National Policy Framework on Artificial Intelligence.

“AI services and platforms must take measures to protect children, while empowering parents to control their children’s digital environment and upbringing,” says the first line of the framework, in a section entitled “Protecting Children and Empowering Parents.”

The language positions age assurance as a foundational control layer for AI systems and the internet, rather than a compliance feature – a conceptual shift that is in keeping with new thinking about how to regulate the online world.

Under the framework, AI platforms must determine user age (or age band), apply age-appropriate safeguards, and reduce risks including sexual exploitation and self-harm exposure. The proviso that it applies to any service “likely to be accessed by minors” casts a wide net, which will include chatbots, generative AI tools and consumer-facing AI systems.

In effect, it positions privacy preserving age assurance as a front-end gating mechanism for AI interaction – a critical piece of core platform infrastructure for AI.

AI to become new frontier for age assurance tech

The policy has direct implications for biometric age assurance providers, who can now add AI tools to the list of potentially age restricted platforms in need of privacy preserving age checks.

Indeed, the framework is specific on this point.

“Congress should empower parents and guardians with robust tools to manage their children’s privacy settings, screen time, content exposure and account control,” it says. And “Congress should establish commercially reasonable, privacy protective age assurance requirements (such as parental attestation) for AI platforms and services likely to be accessed by minors.”

The mention of parental attestation points to Apple’s declared age range model, in which parents sign off on an age bracket for their kids and a corresponding signal is shared with app developers and sites, who can provide age-appropriate experiences. But in avoiding a mandate for specific methods, and instead referring to “privacy-preserving approaches” and “commercially reasonable” verification, the framework leaves the field open to providers who have honed their wares in the UK and EU markets.

In general, it favors fast, passive, repeatable age signals. But three determining factors – privacy, scalability and low friction – further focus the opportunity on a handful of companies that are most clearly aligned with the framework’s intent.

Default first layer: FAE from Yoti, Paravision

Yoti’s facial age estimation product is already deployed across social media and online safety use cases. Considered a market leader in FAE, Yoti’s model fits the “privacy-protective” requirement in that it does not store ID. And as a passive method, it requires minimal friction. As such, it is perhaps best positioned overall for large-scale AI platform deployment. U.S. firm Paravision also qualifies.

Second layer: liveness, biometrics for high-risk scenarios

For high-assurance biometric verification that can be used for high risk scenarios, such as AI for financial services, iProov offers government-grade liveness detection and is increasingly used in remote identity verification. FaceTec provides device-based biometric verification with a strong developer integration footprint.

In standard age assurance stacks, these become the fallback for FAE, capable of providing defensible verification rather than probabilistic estimation.

The control plane: orchestration providers

Identity orchestration platforms also stand to benefit. Vendors that enable multi-method age assurance or hybrid methods can be useful for scenarios in which biometric estimation fails, higher assurance is required, or regulators demand auditability. Persona and Socure are well positioned to fulfil this role; both offer step-up verification and hybrid flows with clear audit trails and compliance flexibility.

The OpenAge initiative from k-ID, which turns age checks by partners like Yoti and Unissey into reusable credentials based on FIDO passkeys, could be a winner in the same category.

Long-term OS winners: Apple, Google

In this framework, large operating systems can embed age signals at the device or OS level to reduce need for repeated verification across apps. Much as they have become gatekeepers of apps, they could, with the right policy shifts, end up as gatekeepers of age across the internet – if they want to.

The losers: anonymity, KYC specialists, decentralized newbies

Conversely, the policy also moves away from certain models: biometrics firms without an age estimation focus, decentralized identity startups in early stages of development, and KYC-heavy providers focused on document upload and full identity checks, which are harder to use and bring too much friction for mass AI use.

Regardless, under the framework, AI requires age assurance – a structural shift that takes age checks from the world of online pornography and threads them into the fabric of the entire internet. It accelerates a clear architecture, favoring an initial layer of passive age estimation, with step-up biometric verification as a fallback. The larger ecosystem is still emerging, as digital identity and credentials see increased uptake.

The result is a redefined age assurance market that prioritizes proven providers of fast, low-friction, privacy-preserving age signals at scale, and a reorientation of policy perspective that makes age checks a key part of being online.

Age checks get the headline, but innovation gets more ink

The remainder of the AI framework is a good reminder to bring a measure of skepticism to the idea that the government is wholeheartedly embracing regulation. The six sections that follow the one on protections for kids variously refer to “economic growth and energy dominance,” “free speech and First Amendment protections,” “removing barriers to innovation” and “accelerating deployment of AI applications across sectors.”

If the framework begins with a statement on the importance of keeping children safe online, it ends with a promise to preempt “cumbersome state level AI laws.” Coverage in major publications has framed it as a policy aimed primarily at blocking state laws. The text itself suggests as much: “the federal government must establish a federal AI policy framework to protect American rights, support innovation, and prevent a fragmented patchwork of state regulations that would hinder our national competitiveness.”

That the framework is on paper is reason enough to believe it will be applied – for now. But it is worth recalling that, just last year, the Senate voted to strike a proposal that would impose a 10-year ban on states doing anything to regulate AI. The reality of how the new policy unfolds will likely look different than its formalized ideal.

OS asking for your age? That’s Meta’s fault: Kluepfel

Witness the case of Meta. The social media giant insists it has the best interests of kids in mind, and wants to provide users with safe, age appropriate experiences. Meanwhile, it has assigned its lawyers the task of quashing age assurance legislation as it crops up across the U.S.

Writing on LinkedIn, Mark Kluepfel, who owns Turbovine Inc., makes the case that Meta is running a sophisticated campaign to “offload billions in legal risk and compliance costs onto Apple, Google, Microsoft, and the open-source world while shielding itself.”

Kluepfel has receipts, “documented in state bills, federal lobbying records, and public statements.” For instance, “Meta shattered its own lobbying record in 2025, spending $26.3 million federally – more than Lockheed Martin or Boeing – and deploying 86+ lobbyists across 45 states. In Louisiana alone, 12 Meta lobbyists worked a single bill that passed 99-0.”

Certainly, Meta has not been shy in arguing that app stores are the best place for age checks. But Kluepfel calls foul on its stated intent. Meta, he says, is just trying to avoid legal liability.

“Under the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), platforms face fines up to $50,000+ per violation if they have ‘actual knowledge’ of users under 13 without verifiable parental consent. Meta (and others) have faced FTC scrutiny and private lawsuits for years. Estimates of potential exposure run into the tens of billions.”

“By shifting verification upstream to the OS or app store, Meta gets a legal shield.”

This, says Kluepfel, is “textbook regulatory capture: a powerful incumbent uses ‘think of the children’ rhetoric and dark-money-funded advocacy to write rules that entrench its market power.”

“Your next Windows, macOS, Android, or Linux setup may quietly ask for your age – not because the government demanded it directly, but because Meta spent millions to make sure someone else built the cage.”

Who gets to be above the AI law?

The argument raises questions about how warmly Meta will welcome age checks into the fabric of its business model under the new AI framework. A notable clause seems directly aimed at the company: “Congress should avoid setting ambiguous standards about permissible content, or open-ended liability, that could give rise to excessive litigation.”

Nonetheless, so far, little has slowed the momentum of NetChoice and its litigation center in hammering away at state-level age check laws. Mark Zuckerberg is among the Silicon Valley tycoons who made a point of supporting U.S. President Donald Trump at his 2025 inauguration. While it remains to see how Meta will fit into the new AI regulatory framework, there is no doubt that the company will see (and present) itself as an exception, lobby for others to take responsibility, and continue to bray about responsibility, while doing its best to shape the U.S. regulatory agenda around its interests.

Article Topics

age verification | app store age verification | biometric liveness detection | facial age estimation (FAE) | Meta | OS-level age verification | U.S. AI policy | U.S. Government | United States