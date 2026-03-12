Are deepfakes already in your system? Learn how to find out, what to do

The threat that deepfakes pose to biometric onboarding processes is well known at this point. Less well understood, according to Shufti, is a “Blind Spot” where fraudulent accounts are hiding in plain sight.

These are customers that passed KYC checks with synthetic identities before fraud detection technology began to catch up with the threat of deepfakes.

The online presentation “You think you know your customers till you don’t – Deepfakes edition,” hosted by Biometric Update will be held March 19 at 10:00am Eastern to share insights from Shufti about how to address this lurking threat. A fraud prevention professional from Shufti will explain the need to shift from real-time prevention to forensic accountability and how to effectively find deepfakes that have already found their way inside corporate systems.

This, Shufti says, is the greatest fraud risk facing companies in 2026.

Many businesses were caught flat-footed by the shift from biometric presentation attacks to digital injection attacks, but it is possible to identify synthetic proxies within businesses’ historic data without compromising user privacy.

Shufti will explain how the situation has evolved in recent years and offer clear guidance for how businesses can protect themselves in a rapidly changing threat landscape.

Register today to reserve your spot and learn how many deepfakes are already inside your system, and what you can do about it.

