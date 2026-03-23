CMS aims to modernize patient data access in US with QR codes, biometrics

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) wants to modernize data for patients in the U.S.

Speaking to Healthcare Finance, CMS strategic advisor Amy Gleason explained what the initiative is about. Gleason began with a personal anecdote, saying that her daughter has to navigate through 51 portals in the healthcare system.

CMS is designed to help with this fragmentation, the advisor said, making it easier for patients and healthcare professionals to get their information through modern digital tools.

While industries like air travel and events make use of smartphone-enabled technology, healthcare still relies on older technologies like faxing and printing out documents. Patients have to remember log-ins for the numerous portals.

Now, there’s the “single one-button click” Gleason said. The new system uses a QR code, which patients can take to the doctor. They can scan it and get the details, just like at the airport or a concert. The intention is to use biometrics and QR codes to “kill the clipboard.”

In addition, the system enables personalized AI, reduces the cost of care and administrative burdens, Gleason claimed. “Regulation takes a long time, technology moves fast,” she said, after a question about how the system will be inclusive. The CMS is a voluntary system.

Earlier this month, CMS announced that it’s rolling out what it calls enhanced login options for Medicare.gov, giving beneficiaries who create a new account or verify their identity a choice of ID.me, CLEAR or Login.gov as part of a broader push to tighten account security and reduce fraud.

CMS said the new options are free, meet federal security standards, and are meant to better protect Medicare information from identity theft and unauthorized access. The most relevant federal security standard is Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2) verification.

Gleason talked about a vetted structure that promotes user trust. There will be a vetted app library of “safe apps” screened for privacy and security. CMS will ensure there is explanation of how the data is used, in simple language.

Asked about whether CMS is building new AI agents, Gleason referred to the private sector and innovation. However, it was hard for these companies to get the data, she said, which is why CMS is focusing on interoperability. CMS is emphasizing identity, implementing identity security at the front of apps, and vetted functionality so that apps work as intended.

CMS has previously stressed that any facial recognition used by some providers is a one-time identity check, requires permission, and is not used for surveillance or tracking.

Identity fraud is a major problem with the healthcare sector in the U.S., with FaceTec arguing that the root cause is that the credentials and identity verification methods used in healthcare are inadequate to the challenge.

Biometric binding between people and credentials with the company’s UR Codes can help solve this expensive problem, FaceTec claims.

Article Topics

biometrics | Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) | face biometrics | fraud prevention | healthcare | patient identification | QR code | U.S. Government