HID debuts cloud‑based visitor verification system for healthcare

| Joel R. McConvey
HID’s new tools reflect a shift inside hospitals. The sector is looking for ways to reduce impersonation risks, tighten access control and improve staff and patient safety.

HID’s new cloud‑based visitor management system connects directly to major electronic health record platforms such as Epic and Oracle Health. Hospitals can verify identities more reliably and track who enters clinical areas by linking visitors to specific patients and room locations.

The system, on display at HIMSS 2026, a healthcare conference taking place March 9-12 in Las Vegas, supports photo capture, ID scanning, watchlist checks and detailed audit logs, giving hospitals a clear record of visitor activity, whilst helping them meet regulatory requirements around workplace safety and data protection.

HID is also highlighting its real‑time location system, which uses tags and sensors to track staff, patients and equipment inside clinical environments. Hospitals use these systems for staff safety alerts.

They also extend to infant protection, asset tracking, workflow monitoring and environmental checks. These functions rely on continuous identity and location data rather than static credentials.

Alongside this, the company is showcasing rugged mobile devices and RFID readers designed for clinical use, enabling secure data capture and credential validation in areas such as bedside care, pharmacy operations and asset management.

The focus on identity and location technologies comes as hospitals face rising concerns about unauthorized access, social engineering and workplace violence.

According to HID’s 2026 State of Security and Identity Report, identity management has become a top priority for security teams, while real‑time location systems are increasingly adopted to protect staff and support compliance obligations.

The report shows that digital identity management is a top priority for 73 percent of respondents, and their strategic planning is largely focussed on more unified identity governance.

The convergence of physical and digital identity is part of this new model, replacing standalone credential systems. Three quarters of organizations have already deployed (29 percent) or are in the process of evaluating unified identity solutions (46 percent).

