FB pixel

Telaeris integrates its biometric readers with Amadeus 8

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Mobile Biometrics
Telaeris integrates its biometric readers with Amadeus 8
 

Telaeris has announced a partnership with DDS Ltd. to integrate its XPressEntry handheld badge and biometric readers with the Amadeus 8 access control and security management platform.

The collaboration connects DDS’s centralized credential and security operations system with Telaeris’s mobile devices, extending access control beyond fixed infrastructure.

“This integration allows organizations to extend their existing Amadeus 8 investment into the field, giving them additional tools to increase safety and security for facilities they already manage,” says Dave Carta, CEO of Telaeris.

The integration allows organizations to validate credentials, verify identities and account for personnel in the field while maintaining centralized oversight through Amadeus 8. It supports scenarios where fixed readers are impractical, such as outdoor sites, temporary events or emergency situations.

Security teams can use handheld devices to perform mobile badge checks, biometric authentication, and personnel mustering during evacuations, while also tracking entry and exit movements to maintain accurate occupancy records.

“The integration of the Amadeus 8 software with the XPressEntry handheld readers opens new strategic opportunities for DDS and Telearis, combining mobility, performance, and enhanced security to meet the growing needs of the market,” says Emmanuel Bitton, VP at DDS.

On DDS’ website, the company says its solutions are used in more than 45 countries and that it has offices in Israel, China and India. Based in San Diego, California, Telaeris will be displaying at ISC West 2026 from March 25-27 in Las Vegas.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

NetChoice objects to Arizona law imposing age checks on social media platforms

NetChoice has published its testimony against Arizona’s SB 1747, which places age assurance requirements on the social media platforms it…

 

Will India’s success with population-scale digital infrastructure translate to AI

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes the next frontier of inclusive digital development is to be found in the convergence…

 

Brownfield implementations represent MOSIP’s next wave of national digital IDs

The origin story of the Modular Open-Source Identity Platform is inextricably tied to the widely-observed problem of vendor lock-in in…

 

Colorado moves age checks from websites to operating systems

As Colorado lawmakers once again revisit online age verification, the debate is no longer about whether to protect children online….

 

World ID, Dock deconstruct decentralized identity model for age of bots

An online conversation hosted by Nick Lambert of Dock Labs takes a look under the hood at World ID and…

 

Fraud, evolved: Ingenium spotlights biometric injection attacks and IAD assurance

Biometric injection attacks are emerging as the key vulnerability in biometric remote identity verification and user authentication systems, making assurance…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events