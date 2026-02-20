Telaeris integrates its biometric readers with Amadeus 8

Telaeris has announced a partnership with DDS Ltd. to integrate its XPressEntry handheld badge and biometric readers with the Amadeus 8 access control and security management platform.

The collaboration connects DDS’s centralized credential and security operations system with Telaeris’s mobile devices, extending access control beyond fixed infrastructure.

“This integration allows organizations to extend their existing Amadeus 8 investment into the field, giving them additional tools to increase safety and security for facilities they already manage,” says Dave Carta, CEO of Telaeris.

The integration allows organizations to validate credentials, verify identities and account for personnel in the field while maintaining centralized oversight through Amadeus 8. It supports scenarios where fixed readers are impractical, such as outdoor sites, temporary events or emergency situations.

Security teams can use handheld devices to perform mobile badge checks, biometric authentication, and personnel mustering during evacuations, while also tracking entry and exit movements to maintain accurate occupancy records.

“The integration of the Amadeus 8 software with the XPressEntry handheld readers opens new strategic opportunities for DDS and Telearis, combining mobility, performance, and enhanced security to meet the growing needs of the market,” says Emmanuel Bitton, VP at DDS.

On DDS’ website, the company says its solutions are used in more than 45 countries and that it has offices in Israel, China and India. Based in San Diego, California, Telaeris will be displaying at ISC West 2026 from March 25-27 in Las Vegas.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | DDS | identity verification | mobile biometrics | Telaeris